With coronavirus cases rising across the area over the past few weeks, it’s felt at times like the winter season was dangling by a thread. Given the added risk of competing indoors there was considerable debate over whether or not to play, and there was no guarantee the local school or health authorities would ultimately give their blessing.
Some local programs may not get the opportunity to play — Georgetown basketball is still trying to get approval to use its court and Amesbury hockey won’t play after Whittier Tech cancelled winter sports, depriving the Amesbury co-op a significant portion of its roster. But for those who will compete this winter, the start of tryouts this week brought a special feeling of relief.
“Even with the masks on there were a lot of smiles,” said Pentucket girls basketball coach John McNamara. “It was nice to be back together again.”
The winter high school season officially began in Massachusetts on Monday, with tryouts opening across the state after weeks of debate over rule changes, safety modifications and other COVID-19 protocols. The return to action provided a semblance of normalcy for athletes and coaches who have endured significant challenges throughout the pandemic, particularly those who did not take part in the fall season.
“I feel like the first day of tryouts it wasn’t like any other first day of tryouts,” said Newburyport boys basketball coach David Clay, whose Clippers have won two straight CAL Kinney titles. “There was a little hesitation in players, a lot of them haven’t had physical contact with another person in a long time, so for those who didn’t play a fall sport I think it was a little hesitation, but after the first 15 minutes they were back to themselves.”
Much like the fall, this winter promises to be a unique season unlike any that have come before. The Cape Ann League is once again expected to play a conference-only schedule, with teams scheduled to begin their regular seasons shortly after New Years Day and play condensed schedules of approximately 10 games.
While the in-game rule changes for basketball and hockey aren’t as radical as some of the changes in fall sports like soccer and field hockey, teams will still have to adjust to certain modifications, particularly in basketball.
Clay said to help prepare for those changes, Newburyport High’s coaches heard a presentation from North Shore official Paul Halloran, who broke down the rule changes and explained how things like out of bounds plays and free throws will be handled this winter. Once his teams are picked he expects to dive into greater detail with his players in hopes of gaining an edge once the games tip off in January.
“The more interesting one is free throws, because up until now that’s been a defensive advantage,” Clay said. “That’s the biggest change we’re seeing that could really change a game.”
In hockey the biggest adjustments will come off the ice, particularly when it comes to dressing for a game and managing who sits where in the often crowded bench areas. Triton coach Ryan Sheehan, whose team was the last local team to compete last winter in the Division 2 North Final days before the pandemic shut down the season, said he expects those issues will get worked out on a rink by rink basis and that players will be ready to go either way.
“They’ve been chomping at the bit,” Sheehan said. “Everyone is eager to find out what’s happening, and they just want to compete.
“Especially our senior class,” he continued. “These seniors who were a huge part of our team last year, they were like ‘listen, we just want to get on the ice to compete, it’s our last year together.’ So they’re going to embrace that one day at a time approach.”
Coming off its best two-season stretch since the early 1990s, Triton hockey brings back most of its roster from last year’s Division 2 North Finalist team and is expected to rank among the top contenders for the CAL title. Newburyport boys basketball and perennial powerhouse Pentucket girls basketball are in similar positions — as are numerous other local teams — but with no state tournaments to look forward to expectations will be slightly different this year.
Instead the goals will be more straightforward, compete for a CAL title and make the most of every opportunity to play.
After all, in a season like this, nothing will be guaranteed.
“It’s a strange year,” McNamara said. “In a way it’s kind of rewarding because we’re appreciating the daily grind more, which sometimes becomes a grind but this year I’m not sure it’s going to be a grind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.