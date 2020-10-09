NEWBURYPORT — Ruben Sança has tasted Olympic glory before. The former UMass Lowell track star represented Cape Verde at the 2012 London Olympics and four years later came within a hair of earning a trip to Rio as well.
Now, the streets of Newburyport have become Sança's training ground as he makes one last push to qualify for the Olympics again.
The 33-year-old Sança is among the top contenders to earn one of Cape Verde's wild card spots for next year's Tokyo Olympics, and since the pandemic began he has been living and training locally in hopes of competing in the Olympic marathon.
While there is still significant uncertainty surrounding the future of the Olympics, Sança said if circumstances allow he'll be ready.
"I feel like I'm in the best shape I've been in my career and I have a great shot at making the next Olympics," said Sança, who is the three-time defending champion in the Yankee Homecoming 10-mile race and whose fiancé is from Newbury. "It's just a matter of being fit enough to put up a time that will be accepted."
A dual American and Cape Verde citizen, Sança immigrated to Boston when he was 12 and attended the John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science in Roxbury. He initially played soccer in the fall and ran indoor and outdoor track, but after his sophomore year he decided he needed to dedicate his full focus to running. After convincing his athletic director to start a Boston city cross country program, Sança made the most of the opportunity by winning the 2004 MIAA Division 2 cross country championship.
The following year Sança earned the opportunity to run for UMass Lowell and quickly became one of the program's all-time greats. Between 2005-10 Sança became a four-time All-American while collecting a litany of individual and team honors, and over the course of his tenure he garnered the attention of the Cape Verdean Athletics Federation.
The Olympic qualification process varies by country, but in the U.S. runners can qualify by achieving the International Association of Athletics Federations' standard for a given event (currently 2:11:30 for the men's marathon) and then placing in the top three at the Olympic Trials. For countries like Cape Verde that don't have any athletes who have achieved the Olympic qualifying standard, an athlete can also qualify if their country's athletic federation determines they are one of the nation's top competitors.
"You have to basically be the highest achiever in the event in Cape Verde, and that's where I find myself," Sança said. "I'm trying to compete to get points on the world athletics table that will allow them to show that I'm the best representative from Cape Verde."
Sança was selected to represent Cape Verde in the 5,000 meters at London 2012, and though hampered by a knee injury he was able to compete, placing 40th overall in Round 1 to fall short of reaching the finals. In the years after he became one of the nation's all-time greats, setting new Cape Verde national records in five events while narrowly missing a sixth in July when he won the virtual Yankee Homecoming 10-miler with a personal best 50:25.
As far as the Olympics went, however, Sança fell just short of qualifying for Rio 2016, and due to an ill-timed injury last winter his chances of qualifying for Tokyo initially seemed remote too.
"If the Olympics were going to take place as scheduled this year, he probably wasn't going to make the team," said Newburyport's John Molvar, Sança's coach and a former UMass Lowell assistant.
With an extra year's worth of training time due to the pandemic-related postponement, Sança dedicated himself to getting and staying in the best shape possible. The work paid off in spades at Yankee Homecoming, when Sança ran what his coaches called one of the best races of his career.
"He's in much better condition this year," Molvar said. "We changed his training a little bit and it seems to have worked out really well."
If given the chance, Sança hopes his training will help propel him to one last shot at the Olympics, but whether or not he gets the opportunity won't be fully in his control. Due to the pandemic, most of the world's major marathons through early next year have either been cancelled, postponed or converted to a virtual format, which will limit his ability to post the kind of time he needs before Cape Verde selects its Olympic team in late May.
Sança had originally planned on running the Houston Marathon in January before the race shifted to a virtual format, but due to the logistical and mental hurdles associated with running an elite marathon virtually, he's hoping to avoid that route unless there's no other option. Instead, Sança plans to continue focusing on his training in hopes of competing next spring, ideally in the 2021 Boston Marathon.
Even if that doesn't work out, he's confident some other opportunity will present itself and he'll get an honest shot at achieving his Olympic dream one more time.
