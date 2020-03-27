B’s get mad ‘F’: Reputation as cheap sticks

Russ Conway, my former boss and the guy that first hired me (he says “saved me”) as a college-educated busboy/doorman at The Loft in North Andover, would have turned 71 today.
He passed away last August, from an apparent heart attack, much too young by today’s standards.
So today is the best day to pen this column, in Conway’s name.
Among his greatest achievements was searching for truth and justice for those who didn’t have the power any more to do it, former hockey players taken ill.
And Conway many times went after Bruins ownership, led by Jeremy Jacobs. He believed, and wrote it many times, the Bruins players and fans were short-changed by Jacobs.
Hence, this column.
If there is one professional franchise in any sport, in any city in America that should have been the first to step up and offer over-the-top donations and benefit to its people, Jacobs should have been at the front of the line, in person, distributing checks.
While his hockey team was first overall in the NHL in points when the coronavirus hit, his Bruins were dead last, 31st out of 31 franchises, when it came time for NHL franchises to offer assistance in the wake of revenue losses and canceled games due to the pandemic.
Jacobs and his cheapskate reputation had a chance to make some amends. This is not a players’ strike or the Boston Harbor flooding for a week.
This is a pandemic. This kind of issue comes around once every 50 or so years.
This kind of thing deserves extra consideration.
It’s embarrassing on many fronts. Bruins star forward Brad Marchand started a GoFundMe.com page with multiple players donating $1,000, supporting the T.D. Garden workers, most of whom work part-time.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday night, it was almost at $42,000.
So what did the Bruins organization do after a week of shaming, which included loud criticism from the State Attorney General Maura Healey?
It issued this statement:
“The Jacobs Family has established a $1.5 million fund for the Boston Bruins and TD Garden part-time, game day associates who will be financially burdened if the six remaining regular season Bruins games are not played ... We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation.”
Later came more bad news, announcing the Jacobs family was putting 68 full-time employees on temporary leave and cutting the pay of 82 others who work for the team or Delaware North, which owns the TD Garden.
They would reassess everything on April 1.
Whatever.
The irony is that Jacobs isn’t an alleged “cheapskate” in other areas of his life. The long-time Buffalo resident, which is home to Delaware North, has been over-the-top generous to the University of Buffalo, making more than $50 million in donations.
His name is on two buildings at the school, the School of Management building on UB’s North Campus and the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Supporting your local institutions of higher learning is commendable.
Also, Jacobs is a big contributor or politicians. Over 10-year period, from 2008 to 2018, University of Buffalo school newspaper reported Jacobs donated $559,795 to political campaigns in his name. And that’s not including family members.
The Jacobs’ Bruins Foundation has been a nice partner locally, raising well over $30 million since its inception in 2003. The last two years it has donated $3 million each year to a few dozen charities, including $1 million to Special Olympics over a three-year period.
But that’s part of doing business in pro sports. Teams run foundations and their athletes and coaches do a lot of charity.
This is different.
The Jacobs family has earned a lot of money on the backs of Bruins fans since he bought the team in 1975 for, get this, $10 million, which included the old Boston Garden.
Today the Bruins are worth $1 billion, according to Forbes Magazine, which is 100 times what Jacobs paid for it.
Would it be out of the realm of possibility that the Jacobs family has earned $500 million in profits from owning the Bruins and Garden since 1975?
No.
It must be noted he and/or his subsidiaries have received many tax breaks over the years. Most recently he got a $28.8 million break from the state and $7.8 million from Boston in 2018.
Given his immense resources, and considering the unusual and extraordinary nature of our current moment, Jacobs is in a position to make a real difference.
The time to step up is now.
You know what Saints quarterback Drew Brees did in Louisiana? He and his wife donated $5 million for the state’s relief efforts.
We call that: Stepping up.
Russ Conway wrote his share of digs at Jacobs for his lack of investing back into the team, obsessing over profit margins and 30 years of not “going for it.” It was a common element in Conway’s coverage from the late 1970s.
Russ would have written this story a few weeks ago. It probably would’ve been better. He knew every detail about Jacobs and his leadership and ownership.
Ironically, Russ always had a soft sport in his heart for the little people, be it readers, former hockey players, or people that worked at racing tracks he promoted.
Rest in peace and happy birthday, Russ.
This one is for you.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
