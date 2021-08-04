NEWBURYPORT — The prevailing sentiment from the crowds lining High Street and scattered across the front lawn of Newburyport High School were all pretty unison as 6 p.m. drew closer Tuesday night.
It feels so good to be back.
It’s no secret that the Lions Club Yankee Homecoming race is an annual staple — a summer tradition — in Newburyport, and last year’s pandemic-forced virtual race, while perfectly well-run in its own right, just wasn’t the same. There’s just no way to replicate the thousands of runners, families and spectators that flock to Newburyport every July for a wonderful weekday night of fun.
That’s why Tuesday night was such a welcome return to normalcy.
Even though there was no 10k version of the race this year, the 61st annual Yankee Homecoming 5k drew more than 1,500 runners and countless more spectators that — according to the runners — seemed to be cheering a little louder than in past years.
Talk to anyone there last night, and it is easy to see why.
“It’s very exciting to see everyone back,” said longtime race announcer Andy Schachat. “2020 was a difficult time for runners because road races weren’t held in Massachusetts. So it’s almost like, I can’t believe we’re back, and lets just hope we can continue to enjoy road races they way they’re meant to be, where hundreds and thousands of people get together to have a good time.
“This race is a tradition. The fact that there’s going to be around 1,500 people running the 5k means that the tradition continues. And I know that means a lot to the people of Newburyport and all of the local runners.”
Ashby’s Chris Alfond, an upcoming sixth-year senior at UMass Lowell, won the race with a blazing time of 14:38. Behind him was Salisbury’s Ruben Sança in 15:19 and Portland’s Ben Pare in 15:25.
Betsy Suda, a Newburyport High graduate (Class of 1999) was the female winner in 18:52. It was her third time winning the race that she’s competed in every year since she was 13 years old.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Suda, who lives in Gainesville, Florida but makes the trip up every summer . “The course is always so nice, even nicer than when I started running. It was really nice to see some friends out there that I haven’t seen in a long time.”
Make no mistake, Suda is not the only person who travels to Newburyport every summer for the Homecoming race.
“I tell people about this race back home,” said Andy Cunningham, who lives with his family in State College, Pennsylvania. “I love the atmosphere. A Tuesday night and you get 1,500 to 2,000 runners that come out. I look forward to this race all year.
“It’s my summer highlight.”
Added Paul Donovan of Hollis: “We make this a big thing every year to come down. The only time we missed was last year. We’re just so glad to be back.”
Tuesday night was certainly another highlight for a race filled with so much history. Families pushed strollers along the path, kids cheered on their parents — and vice versa — as they got their moment to shine running across the finish line just outside of the high school’s front doors, and friends excitedly got together after finishing to talk about their times.
Simply put, Yankee Homecoming was back.
And even through the heavy breaths and beads of sweat, it was hard not to find a smile on the faces of everyone who came out to celebrate a road race unlike any other in the area.
“The weather was great and the people were great,” said Catherine Donovan of Hollis, “It really felt like everything was back to normal.”
