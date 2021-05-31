AMESBURY — He may only be in his first year of high school baseball, but few have spent as much time around the sport as Amesbury’s Jake Harring.
The son of longtime UMass Lowell baseball coach Ken Harring, Jake has spent his entire life immersed in a high-level baseball environment. Whether it’s preparing for games, working on drills or conducting yourself at the ballpark, the young Harring has seen and learned from the best for as long as he can remember.
“You get a lot of experience, you get to know what it’s like with all the competition, you get to know how hard you have to work to become great,” Harring said. “I think it’s helped me a lot along the way, obviously it’s helping me a lot now and it’s been awesome.”
That experience has paid off in a big way this spring as the Amesbury High sophomore has emerged as Greater Newburyport’s top hitter through the first half of the season. Through nine games Harring is currently leading the region in batting (.500) and hits (15) while ranking among the area leaders in runs (10) and RBI (7) as the Indians’ leadoff hitter.
He’s also played a crucial role as a middle infielder, seamlessly subbing in at shortstop for standout junior Shea Cucinotta while the reigning CAL All-Star was recovering from a hip injury suffered playing football. Most importantly, his baseball knowledge proved indispensable for a young Amesbury team that hardly had any time to prepare before the season got underway.
“Because of the quick startup, we literally had three days of tryouts, a rain day and three scrimmages in a row, so we didn’t even have a varsity practice until after we did three scrimmages,” said Amesbury coach Joel Brierley. “So having a guy like Jake, he knows all those little things, he can help out guys with little things. Even though he’s a sophomore and this is his first year here, he took on a leadership role right away.”
Harring likely would have made an impact as a freshman last spring if not for the pandemic, but he was able to put the time to good use by spending time on the diamond and in the weight room to help prepare for his eventual debut. Though he hasn’t been able to spend as much time around UMass Lowell recently due to pandemic restrictions, he’s still able to connect with current and former players for advice, most notably former UMass Lowell and current Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick.
“I always looked up to him when he was with my dad,” said Harring, who got to attend the Red Sox-White Sox series at Fenway this April where Mendick memorably appeared as a pitcher. “I’d always ask him questions, I text him now every so often and I just ask him about baseball and life and I try to pick his brain about what it’s like to become the best.”
He’s gotten off to a great start so far, and now settling in as Amesbury’s starting second baseman, he and the 6-3 Indians are looking ahead to what they hope will be a strong finish to the year.
Buontempo’s power surge
Newburyport has continued to crush the ball with four regular starters still batting .300 or better, but none have been hitting like senior Jacob Buontempo. The Framingham State commit currently leads the team with a .481 average (13 for 27), has 11 RBI and also leads the area in home runs with three.
Buontempo went deep against Pentucket on May 11 and then in back-to-back games against Amesbury and Lynnfield early last week. Buontempo’s three-run shot against Amesbury was among the biggest hits by any local player this season, as it helped the Clippers rally from six-runs down to eventually win on a Quinn Fortuna walk-off.
The only other local to go deep this spring has been Pentucket’s Alex Pinkham, who hit two home runs on opening day against North Reading.
Dwight heats up
Pentucket junior Chase Dwight has been impossible to get out over the past week, posting an absurd three-game stretch to boost himself to the top of the area leaderboard in almost every offensive category.
Since May 20 Dwight has gone 9 for 12 (.750) with 10 RBI and five runs scored, including a 4 for 4 game with two runs and seven RBI to beat Rockport 13-1. Dwight also got the job done on the mound that day against Rockport, pitching a five-inning complete-game with one run on three hits and six strikeouts.
Overall Dwight is now batting .500 (13 for 26) with 12 RBI and seven runs, and he also has a 1.65 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched.
Kohan sends them down
Entering the spring as the area’s top returning pitcher, Triton’s Cael Kohan has continued to deliver for the Vikings as a senior. Kohan currently leads the area in strikeouts with 22 over 16 innings and he has also posted a 2-1 record and a 3.06 ERA as Triton’s No. 1 starter.
Kohan is also among Triton’s top hitters, batting .375 (12 for 32) with five runs and two RBI. That ranks second on the team behind only Joe Abt, who remains the team’s top hitter at .480 (12 for 25) with five runs and seven RBI.
Georgetown’s pitching delivers
Georgetown baseball has scuffled at times this spring, but it hasn’t been due to a lack of pitching. The Royals currently have four pitchers who have thrown five or more innings that have sub-two ERAs, plus a fifth who has been in that range most of the season outside of one bad outing. Garrett Sedgwick (1.27 ERA in 11 innings) and Jack Lucido (1.50 ERA in 14 innings) have been Georgetown’s top starters, and Ty Girouard (0.00 ERA in 5 innings), Nick Gaeta (1.31 ERA in 5.1 innings) and Rob Popielski (4.85 ERA in 8.2 innings) have all been strong out of the bullpen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.