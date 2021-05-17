In the two years since the last high school baseball season, we've seen most of the past teams' top players graduate while the next generation has worked behind the scenes to get ready for their opportunity. Now that the new season has finally begun, we're starting to see that work pay off.
Through the first two weeks of the season all five of the area's teams have looked competitive, with Newburyport emerging as a potential league title favorite after starting the year 4-0. While there are a handful of holdovers who made an impact as underclassmen in 2019, most of the area's top players are getting their first extended looks on varsity.
Who might some of those players be? Here's a look at who has played the best out of the gate so far this spring.
Tahnk a tantalizing prospect
There's been a lot to like about Newburyport baseball so far. The Clippers are a perfect 4-0 and have demonstrated great promise at the plate and on the mound. Three Newburyport starters are batting .500 — those being Lucas Stallard, Jacob Buontempo and Nick White — and Ryan Archer isn't far behind at .455. And junior Jack Fehlner, who was the area's top relief pitcher as a freshman with a 0.37 ERA in 18.2 innings in 2019, has settled into his new role as No. 1 starter with a 2-0 record and a 1.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 innings.
But probably the most interesting development for Newburyport has been the emergence of sophomore Owen Tahnk. The 6-foot-2 righty didn't get a chance to pitch as a freshman last year, but he's made up for lost time by establishing himself as the No. 2 option for the Clippers early on. Tahnk is currently 1-0 with a team-best 1.00 ERA and eight strikeouts over seven innings
"He's played a lot of baseball for his young years and he just goes out and pounds the zone," said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe after Tahnk's varsity debut on opening day, when he pitched two innings of scoreless relief to help beat Triton.
Newburyport is shaping up to be an early CAL Kinney favorite, and Tahnk could be a player to watch as the season unfolds.
Harring next man up
Amesbury baseball could have been in a tough spot without shortstop Shea Cucinotta. The junior was one of the area's best players, and certainly among the best fielders, as a freshman two years ago, but Cucinotta will miss at least the first half of the season due to an injury suffered during football season.
As it turns out the Indians have been in good hands, as sophomore Jake Harring has stepped in at shortstop and emerged as one of the area's top players right out of the gate. Harring is currently Amesbury's top hitter, batting .571 (8 for 14) with four runs and two RBI, and he's helped the Indians to a 3-1 record out of the gate.
Harring's performance probably shouldn't come as a surprise considering he's grown up surrounded by some of the top baseball talent in the region. Harring is the son of UMass Lowell baseball coach Ken Harring, who has led the River Hawks for 17 seasons and who has had six players selected in the MLB Draft, including current Chicago White Sox shortstop Danny Mendick.
Hunt's the ace
Ethan Hunt technically isn't a newcomer to varsity. He pitched as a freshman on the CAL Kinney championship-winning 2019 team and posted a 2.50 ERA in 14 innings, mostly out of the bullpen. That year Peter Cleary was the team's workhorse, throwing an area-high 63.1 innings with a 0.99 ERA, and Jake Etter was the obvious No. 2, posting a 3.05 ERA in 43.2 innings. Naturally, having to follow two guys like that was always going to be a tall order for Hunt or anyone else, but Hunt clearly hasn't shied away from the challenge.
So far this spring Hunt has posted a perfect 2-0 record with back-to-back complete games. The junior has pitched 14.0 innings with a 0.00 ERA (he allowed one unearned run in each start) and is tied for the area lead with 16 strikeouts. With Pentucket looking like a potential contender, Hunt could be the type of difference-maker who could carry the team in the tournament.
Abt, Watson making impact
Triton baseball has no shortage of newcomers who came into the year looking to make an impact, and two who have made the biggest difference so far have been juniors Joe Abt and Dylan Watson.
Abt earned the starting second baseman job and has been the team's most productive batter, posting a .571 average (8 for 14) along with a team-best six RBI and three runs scored. Watson, meanwhile, has done some of his best work on the mound, posting a 2.05 ERA in 13.2 innings and a 1-1 record.
Watson's best game came against Pentucket on May 8, when the junior pitched a complete game with one unearned run allowed while also delivering the walk-off RBI single to finish up the 2-1 win.
Kantorski heats up
With nearly everyone from the 2019 team lost to graduation, Iain Kantorski stood as one of the Royals' few varsity holdovers, but even he had limited experience to draw from. As a sophomore Kantorski went 1 for 8 (.125) on the season and did not tally any runs or RBI, so he wasn't an obvious breakout candidate heading into this spring.
Well, clearly Kantorski has been spending time in the batting cages the past couple of years, because he's been one of the area's hottest hitters through the first two weeks of the season. So far the senior is batting .500 (9 for 18) with four runs and two RBI through his team's first five games. That included a 3 for 3 showing against Triton's Cael Kohan, who otherwise shut the Royals down in a complete game shutout. With Georgetown 2-3 early on, Kantorski will be counted on to keep hitting to help the Royals get to where they want to be.
Mac Cerullo can be reached by email at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
