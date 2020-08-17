The Rowley Rams punched their ticket to the Intertown Twilight League finals for the second straight year on Friday, completing a two-game sweep of the Hamilton Generals thanks to an unusual darkness-aided 13-11 victory.
Leading 13-11 entering the seventh, Hamilton came from behind in the top of the inning to tie the score. However, due to the fact that it had become too dark to play the bottom of the seventh, the game was called due to darkness. By league rules, that meant the score reverted back to what it had been at the completion of the prior inning, and as a result Rowley got the win.
The bizarre finish capped off what was already a wild game, with Rowley holding leads of 4-0 and 10-4 only for Hamilton to come right back and tie the score up. Justin Bolla, C.J. Ingraham and Joe Esposito all had great days at the plate to lead the Rowley offense.
It was the second year in a row that darkness proved to be Rowley’s ally against Hamilton. Last summer, when the two sides met in the decisive Game 3 of their semifinal series, Rowley mounted a late rally after being down to their final out to tie the game in the seventh. The game was later called due to darkness tied 6-6 in the eighth, and league rules dictate that if a game is tied the inning prior to being called for darkness, then the game is wiped out. The two sides played a “do-over” Game 3 the following day, which Rowley won 6-1.
Prior to Friday’s series-clinching win, Rowley also won Game 1 on Thursday in fairly straightforward fashion by a score of 8-1. Dylan Copeland pitched a complete game in the victory while Justin Bolla had two hits, including a home run, to lead the way on offense.
Rowley will now face the Manchester Mariners in a rematch of last summer’s ITL finals. The two teams split their regular season series, and the defending champion Mariners advanced back to the finals after sweeping the Rockport Townies in their semifinal.
Game 1 of the best-of-five series will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Eiras Park in Rowley.
Triton downs Port, advances to ECBL finals
The Triton 17U baseball team ended Newburyport’s improbable run through the Essex County Baseball League junior division playoff’s elimination bracket on Friday, picking up a 6-4 win to advance to the championship series.
Triton catcher Ryan Lindholm gunned down two Newburyport runners at third to end potential scoring threats in the first and fifth innings, and trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Triton scored three runs to take the lead and pick up the win.
Triton’s Andy Masher finished 3 for 3 with three stolen bases and Dylan Watson went 1 for 1 with two walks and a run scored. Tyler Egan got the start and pitched 4.1 innings while Carlos Jones pitched 2.2 innings in relief.
Brady Ford pitched 5.1 innings for Newburyport and Tony Lucci pitched the remaining 1.2 innings.
Triton, which entered the playoffs as the top seed, now faces Beverly-Salem in the double-elimination tournament’s finals starting Monday. Triton must beat Beverly-Salem twice to win the title, while Beverly-Salem only needs to win once. Game 1 will be at Cooney Field in Beverly starting at 8 p.m.
With the loss, Newburyport’s tournament run comes to an end after three straight wins in the elimination bracket following an opening round loss.
Nor’Easters drop Game 1 of NSBL semifinals
The Rowley Nor’Easters lost Game 1 of their North Shore Baseball League semifinal to Peabody Champions Pub 3-1 on Saturday night. The Nor’Easters fell behind 3-0 in the third inning and could only muster one run in the bottom of the fifth the rest of the way. The two sides met again in Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Sunday night, which was still ongoing as of press time.
