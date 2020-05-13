The Greater Newburyport area has a proud football tradition, and over the past decade hundreds of local standouts have graced our fields. A select few, however, have transcended their programs and established themselves among greatest players in area history. Here are the top offensive players of the past decade:
First Team
QB — Lewi L’Heureux, Triton (2014-16): The area’s top overall offensive producer for two straight seasons, Lewi L’Heureux led Triton football on one of its best runs in program history. Earned First Team All-CAL honors in two straight years, posting a combined 3,193 passing yards and 25 touchdowns to go along with 1,416 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Had 1,630 yards passing and 14 touchdowns and 650 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2016, helping lead Triton to a 9-3 record and the program’s first ever Division 3 North championship. Capped off career by leading Triton to its first Thanksgiving win over Pentucket since 2009, going 12 for 14 with 130 yards and a 52-yard rushing touchdown in the 33-18 win.
RB — Quin Stott, Newburyport/Governor’s (2014-18): The area’s leading rusher from the past decade, Newburyport’s Quin Stott made an immediate impact upon his arrival at Newburyport High in 2014 and went on to make his mark for both the Clippers and later for Governor’s Academy. Rushed for 1,106 yards in two seasons at Newburyport, helping lead Clippers to thrilling overtime win over Amesbury on Thanksgiving 2015 to open the new James T. Stehlin Field. Transferred to Governor’s Academy and repeated sophomore year, where he earned All-ISL Honorable Mention despite tearing ACL midseason. Wound up rushing for for 3,046 yards while scoring 41 total touchdowns in 18 games over three seasons at Governor’s, including 1,049 yards and 18 total touchdowns in just six games as a senior in 2018 to earn ISL co-MVP honors. Walked on to Boston College football team last fall and will join Merrimack College as a transfer this coming season.
RB — Cody Rothwell, Pentucket (2011-12): After reaching the 2010 Division 1 Super Bowl as a sophomore at St. John’s Prep, Cody Rothwell transferred back to Pentucket and made an immediate impact as a defensive back while contributing 263 yards rushing and four touchdowns on offense. Then, Rothwell became the team’s feature back as a senior in 2012 and turned in one of the most astonishing single seasons in area history. The Merrimac resident rushed for 2,019 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns, posting eight games with 100 or more yards, five games with 200 or more yards and five games with three or more touchdowns. Also had a team-high 94 tackles and eight interceptions as a senior. Went on to play Division 1 football at UNH.
WR — Brett Fontaine, Newburyport (2009-11): Newburyport High’s all-time leading receiver, Brett Fontaine posted numbers unlike any seen before in area’s history. Made 121 receptions for 1,754 yards and 17 touchdowns, including record-setting senior year in which he made 81 catches for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns. Helped lead Newburyport to its most recent Cape Ann League title as a senior in 2011 and was also outstanding on defense and special teams.
WR — Hunter Lane, Georgetown/Phillips (2016-19): Georgetown High’s all-time leading receiver was among the most prolific pass-catchers in the state for two years straight. Tallied 61 catches for 1,183 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 and followed that up with 50 catches for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2018 despite facing regular double-teams from opposing defenses. Earned Daily News MVP honors in 2018. Went on to enjoy a successful post-grad year at Phillips Andover and will play Division 1 football at Holy Cross starting this fall.
Flex — Justin Cashman, Triton (2012-14): After spending two years as a jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon, Justin Cashman took over as Triton’s starting quarterback as a senior in 2014 and quickly established himself as an explosive dual-threat QB. Completed 98 of 169 passes for 1,304 yards and 10 touchdowns while also serving as the area’s leading rusher, posting 897 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Vikings finished the season 7-4, finishing one game out of first in the CAL Kinney Division before reaching the Division 4 North semifinals. Earned Daily News MVP honors at season’s end. Went on to play Division 1 college baseball at the University of Hartford.
TE — Pat Freiermuth, Pentucket/Brooks (2013-17): Made immediate impact at tight end and linebacker upon arrival at Pentucket as a freshman in 2013, helping lead Sachems to CAL Kinney title and Division 4 North Final appearance. Filled in at quarterback as a sophomore after projected starter was lost for the year during preseason. Transferred to the Brooks School in North Andover and repeated sophomore year, playing three seasons at tight end and linebacker there before going on to play Division 1 football at Big Ten powerhouse Penn State. Standing at 6-foot-5, 259 pounds, Freiermuth is widely considered among nation’s top tight ends and is currently projected as a first-round pick in 2021 NFL Draft.
OL — Andrew Beaupre, Newburyport (2011-13): Described by coaches as a throwback in terms of size, power and dominant two-way play, Andrew Beaupre was one of the most formidable linemen to take the field in the CAL this past decade. Earned CAL All-Star honors as a senior, helping lead Clippers to appearance in 2013 Division 4 North playoffs.
OL — Greg Lingley, Amesbury (2008-10): A three-year starter at center, Greg Lingley played on Amesbury’s 2008 Super Bowl championship team and remained a thoroughly dominant presence his senior year in 2010. A hulking presence at close to 6-feet and 250 pounds, Lingley went on to play two seasons at Merrimack College.
OL — Ryan Clay, Triton (2009-11): Two-year starter at guard who helped Triton bounce back from winless 2010 season to post 6-5 record as a senior in 2011. Standing at about 5-foot-11, 240 pounds, Clay was an explosive two-way player who never came off the field. Described by former Triton coach Pat Sheehan as “a real athletic lineman with a mean streak.” Also played defensive tackle and served as team’s kicker and punter. Outstanding thrower in track.
OL — Ben Thornton, Pentucket (2013-15): Enjoyed phenomenal senior year in 2015, earning All-CAL honors as a right tackle while helping lead Pentucket to a 10-1 overall record as co-captain. The 6-foot-3 Merrimac resident helped pave the way for area’s most prolific rushing attack that fall. Since graduating has spent last four years rowing for WPI, where he’s been studying biomedical engineering.
OL — Dan Lavelle, Georgetown (2014-16): Team co-captain helped lead Georgetown football to the postseason for the first time in nine seasons, keying turnaround from a one-win season in 2015 to a 6-4 campaign in 2016. A starter at guard, Lavelle helped pave the way for a rushing attack that went for more than 1,300 yards as a senior. Earned All-CAL honors as a junior before the Royals became an independent the following season. Graduated as class valedictorian and went on to attend Notre Dame.
Second Team
QB — Stephen MacDonald, Georgetown (2017-19): Three-year starter for Georgetown re-wrote area record book, setting new career marks for passing yards and passing touchdowns by a Greater Newburyport player. Finished with 5,050 career passing yards and 47 touchdown passes, including a record-setting senior campaign in which he completed 173 of 300 passes (57.7%) for 2,382 yards and 23 touchdowns, both single-season area records. Also contributed as Georgetown’s kicker (14 extra points as a senior) and will continue his career at WPI this coming fall.
RB — Liam Spillane, Triton (2014-16): A bruising running back who battled through broken hand most of his senior year, Liam Spillane was the offensive engine who led Triton football to its best season in program history in 2016. Finished with 1,305 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, both area-highs, to lead Triton to a 9-3 finish and a Division 3 North sectional championship. Earned CAL Offensive Player of the Year and Daily News MVP after the season and was subsequently named to Agganis All-Star team. Finished Triton career with 220 yards and three touchdowns in Thanksgiving win over Pentucket, Triton’s first since 2009.
RB — Myles Maloof, Newburyport (2015-17): Three-year starter was Newburyport High’s leading rusher for the decade, rushing for 1,307 yards in his career. Led area in rushing as a senior in 2017 with 911 yards and 11 touchdowns. Described by Newburyport assistant John Webber as “the brahma bull who symbolized the effectiveness of the ground and pound offense” the Clippers had that season. Delivered memorable pre-Thanksgiving quote, saying “we’re going to pound the ball down their throat, see if they can stop us,” and then backed it up by rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown in dominant 27-0 win over Amesbury. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior and wrapped up career with 98 points.
WR — Pat Scanlon, Amesbury (2012-14): A dominant and game-changing receiver whose impact went well beyond his statistical production. Pat Scanlon was a two-year First Team All-CAL selection and also a Second Team CAL All-Star as a sophomore, when he played a key role in leading the Indians to 2012 CAL title and Division 3A North semifinals. The 6-foot-5 receiver had 16 catches for 271 yards and a touchdown as a junior and 21 catches for 275 yards and four touchdowns as a senior despite facing regular double and triple teams. Made circus grab for a 32-yard touchdown in the Agganis All-Star game. Went on to play college football at Bryant University and Western New England.
WR — Jake Etter, Pentucket (2017-19): Three-year starter turned in epic senior season last fall, breaking just about all of Pentucket’s single-season receiving records. Led area with 66 catches for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping lead Pentucket to 9-2 record, a share of CAL Kinney title and appearance in Division 5 North semifinals. Had three games with multiple touchdowns and four with 100-plus receiving yards to earn CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year honors. Was primed to make similar impact as a junior before missing most of 2018 season with broken leg, but was able to return in time to lead Pentucket to 28-0 win over Triton in sub-zero temperatures on Thanksgiving morning. Will continue football career at Endicott College.
Flex — Matt Talbot, Amesbury (2010-12): Standout dual-threat quarterback led Amesbury to one of its best seasons in recent program history, helping the Indians to a 9-3 record, a CAL Division 3 title and a Division 3A North semifinal appearance in 2012. Led team with 1,365 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns to go along with 748 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, and after season was named Cape Ann League MVP. Came up big in 2012 Thanksgiving win over Newburyport, throwing for 124 yards to help clinch league title and postseason berth in winner-take-all finale.
TE — Troy Marden, Amesbury (2016-18): A superb blocker who emerged as Amesbury’s secret weapon on offense, helping spark epic turnaround as Indians improved from two wins in 2017 to 9-2 and a CAL Baker title in 2018. The All-CAL selection had five catches for 109 yards as a senior, including a team-best four touchdown grabs. Came up with biggest plays in state tournament, making three touchdown catches in first two rounds to help Indians advance to Division 5 North finals. Tragically died in a snowmobile accident in Feb. 2019 and was posthumously selected to that summer’s Shriner’s All-Star Classic.
OL — Brian Toolan, Newburyport (2014-16): A two-time captain, Brian Toolan was Newburyport’s emotional leader and an anchor on the offensive line as a center and guard. Earned CAL All-Star honors as a senior after helping lead the Clippers back to the state tournament for the first time in three seasons. Described by coaches as a smart player who led the communication along the offensive line. Also a standout linebacker for Newburyport.
OL — Thomas Flanagan, Amesbury (2017-19): Described by Amesbury coach Colin McQueen as the face of Amesbury High athletics, Thomas Flanagan has been at the heart of the Indians’ return to prominence over the past few years. A three-year starter at tackle, Flanagan earned CAL Baker Lineman of the Year honors this past fall, helping power Amesbury rushing attack that totaled 2,533 yards on the season. Has played key role in leading Amesbury to back-to-back Division 5 North Finals appearances and a CAL Baker title in 2018.
OL — Ryan Farrell, Triton (2015-17): A three-year starter, Ryan Farrell was a tough as nails lineman with impeccable technique who former Triton coach Pat Sheehan described as one of the most selfless players he’d ever coached. Helped lead Triton to Division 3 North championship as a junior in 2016, staying in at center in the sectional final against Watertown despite breaking his right hand. “He actually snapped the whole second half with his left hand without a fault,” Sheehan said. Earned CAL All-Star honors and followed that up with a First Team All-CAL selection as a senior the following season.
OL — Reid Garrant, Pentucket (2011-13): A larger than life lineman who towered over opponents at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds. Helped lead Pentucket to 8-2 season and Division 4 North finals appearance as a senior in 2013. “Reid was a coach’s dream,” said Pentucket coach Steve Hayden. Earned CAL All-Star and Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors as a senior and was selected to the Agganis All-Star game. Went on to play Division 3 college football at UMass Dartmouth. Died at age 22 of leukemia in June 2018. Pentucket has since retired his No. 59 and his family established the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation in his memory to raise awareness and funding for acute leukemia and other blood cancers.
OL — Brandon Willis, Georgetown (2011-13): A huge and dominating force on the offensive line at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Brandon Willis stabilized a Georgetown offense beset by injuries during his senior year in 2013. Willis earned All-CAL honors that fall after helping the Royals finish strong after a tough 0-7 start to the year
Check back tomorrow for the Daily News All-Decade Football Team for defense. Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present. Selected players will be honored at only one position,
