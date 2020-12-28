Amesbury
Coach Tom Comeau: (8th year, 63-79)
2019-20 record: 17-5, lost in D3 North semifinals
Returning starters (3): Kyle Donovan, Sr., 6-3, center; Cam Keliher, Jr., 6-1, guard; Rocco Kokinacis, Jr., 5-9, guard
Returning lettermen: Kyle Heidt, Sr., 6-0, forward; Matt Welch, Jr., 6-1, guard; Matt Heidt, Soph., 6-0, guard
Newcomers: Keegan Collins, Jr., 6-2, center; Steven Gjikopulli, Jr., 5-11, guard; Drew Davis, Jr., 5-9, guard; Jake Hallinan, Jr., 6-0, guard; Max Lapointe, Jr., 6-2, center; Andy Daileanes, Jr., 5-11, guard
Captains: Kyle Donovan, Cam Keliher
Returning scoring leaders: Kyle Donovan 9.5, Cam Keliher 9.1
Returning honorees: Kyle Donovan CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Amesbury is coming off its best season in nearly two decades, finishing one game out of first in the CAL Baker Division while reaching the Division 3 North semifinals. ... Amesbury once again boasts some serious size, with eight players listed at 6-feet or taller, including three centers who are at least 6-foot-2.
Assistants: Luke Alley, Ron Guilmette, Paul Olson, Collin Sullivan
Georgetown
Coach Josh Keilty: (4th year, 29-36)
2019-20 record: 12-11, lost in D4 North semifinals
Returning starters (3): Justin Murphy, Sr., 6-0, guard; Harrison Lien, Jr., 6-3, guard; Jack Lucido, Jr., 6-2, guard
Returning lettermen: Chris Guyer, Jr., 6-1, forward; Quinn Nicholas, Jr., 6-3, center
Newcomers: Dylan Angelopolus, Jr., 5-11, guard; Nate Giguere, Jr., 5-9, guard; Cory Walsh, Soph., 6-2, forward; Grant Lyon, Soph., 6-4, forward; Thomas Cahill, Soph., 5-7, guard; Kyle Davies, Soph., 6-2, forward; Obed Marcelin, Soph., 5-11, guard; Dylan van Galen, Soph., 6-2, forward; Carter Lucido, Frosh., 5-10, guard
Captains: Justin Murphy
Candidates: 14
Returning scoring leaders: Harrison Lien 15.6, 39 3s; Justin Murphy 13.0, 37 3s; Jack Lucido 11.8, 63 3s
Returning honorees: Harrison Lien All-CAL, Justin Murphy and Jack Lucido CAL All-Stars
Odds and ends: After nearly having season cancelled due to Georgetown High gym initially being closed by local health authorities, the Royals look to have one of its best returning rosters in recent memory. Georgetown returns all three of its top scorers from last year in Harrison Lien, Justin Murphy and Jack Lucido, all of whom ranked among the area’s top 3-point shooters as well.
Assistants: Nick Privitera, Griffin Lyon
Newburyport
Coach David Clay: (4th year, 48-18)
2019-20 record: 16-6, lost in D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (4): Jacob Robertson, Sr., 6-1, guard/forward; Trevor Ward, Sr., 6-1, guard/forward; Max Gagnon, Jr., 5-8, guard; Jack Fehlner, Jr., 6-0, guard
Returning lettermen: Charlie Cahalane, Sr., 6-1, forward; Nick White, Sr., 6-0, guard; Andrew Cullen, Sr., 6-5, forward; Tommy Jahn, Sr., 6-3, forward; Ronan Brown, Jr., 6-1, guard; Finn Sullivan, Jr., 6-1, guard
Newcomers: James Scali, Jr., 5-10, guard; Henry Acton, Soph., 6-1, guard; Adam Bovee, Soph., 6-1, guard; Will Thoreson, Soph., 6-0, guard
Captains: Jacob Robertson, Trevor Ward, Charlie Cahalane, Nick White, Max Gagnon
Candidates: 69
Returning scoring leaders: Jacob Robertson 17.6, 75 3s; Jack Fehlner 8.4, 37 3s
Returning honorees: Jacob Robertson All-CAL; Max Gagnon and Jack Fehlner CAL All-Stars
Odds and ends: Jacob Robertson is the top returning player in the CAL and has been heavily recruited by Division 3 programs. ... Newburyport has won two straight CAL Kinney titles and is the favorite to make it three in a row this winter. ... Including his time at Triton, David Clay has 99 career wins as a head coach and will reach 100 with his first win of the season.
Assistants: Tim Mahan, Chris Peura, Mark Elmendorf, Dominick Masi, Dan Bouchard
Pentucket
Coach Ed Hickey: (9th year, 96-73)
2019-20 record: 6-14, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (0): None
Returning lettermen: Kenny Lee, Sr., 6-4, forward; Michael Perlitch, Sr., 6-3, center; Ryan Tedeschi, Sr., 5-9, guard; Adam Enright, Sr., 5-11, guard; Cam St. Louis, Sr., 6-1, forward; Silas Bucco, Sr., 6-0, guard; Richie Labritz, Sr., 6-6, center; Andrew Sullivan, Sr., 6-3, forward
Newcomers: James Davis, Jr., 5-10, guard; Chase Dwight, Jr., 6-0, forward; Nick Daly, Jr., 6-3, forward; Jesse Lee, Jr., 6-3, forward; Aidan Tierney, Jr., 6-1, forward; C.J. Condon, Jr., 6-0, guard
Captains: Michael Perlitch, Silas Bucco
Candidates: 45
Returning scoring leaders: None
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Ed Hickey is approaching 100 career wins as Pentucket’s head coach. ... Pentucket will be searching for offense in different places this winter after all five of the team’s top scorers from last year graduated.
Assistants: Dan Leary, Tim Freiermuth
Triton
Coach Ted Schruender: (3rd year, 19-22)
2019-20 record: 9-11, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (3): Kyle Odoy, Sr., 6-0, guard; Quintin McHale, Jr., 6-3, forward
Returning lettermen: Zach Liebert, Sr., 6-4, center; Brendan Dennis, Sr., 6-3, center; Travis Overbaugh, Sr., 6-0, guard; Dylan Wilkinson, Jr., 6-2, guard; Nick Dupuis, Jr., 5-11, guard; Griffin Dupuis, Soph., 5-10, guard
Newcomers: Alden Lentz, Sr., 5-11, guard; Stone Butler, Sr., 5-10, guard; Ty Scholtz, Sr., 5-10, guard; Matt Olsen, Sr., 6-0, guard; Ashton Scibetta, Sr., 5-11, guard; Jared Leonard, Jr., 5-9, guard; Ethan Tate, Soph., 6-2, forward
Captains: TBD
Candidates: 36
Returning scoring leaders: Kyle Odoy 8.2; Quintin McHale 8.2
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Triton senior Kyle Odoy is finally healthy after missing extended time throughout high school due to a series of shoulder injuries. He is expected to rank among the top players in the league this season. ... Triton has made the state tournament in two of the last four years and missed the postseason by one game last winter due largely to a significant run of late-season injuries.
Assistants: Matt Sifferlen, Rich Dube, Brian Taylor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.