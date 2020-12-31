Newburyport
Coach Paul Yameen: (18th year, 201-126-48)
2019-20 record: 8-11-1, didn’t make tournament
Returning lettermen: Jackson Marshall, Sr., goalie; Tristan Vincent, Sr., goalie; Ryan Archer, Sr., forward; Colin Richmond, Sr., forward; Zachary Wilson, Sr., forward; Tucker St. Lawrence, Sr., defense; Owen Spence, Sr., defense; Anthony Lucci, Sr., forward; Zach Lever, Sr., forward; Ryan Brennan, Sr., defense; John Donovan, Sr., forward; Jon Groth, Jr., forward; Cam Tinkham, Jr., forward; Sean Glynn, Jr., defense; Jamie Brooks, Soph., goalie; Max Puleo, Soph., defense; Cameron Caponigro, Soph., defense; Ryan Philbin, Soph., defense; Charlie Forrest, Soph., forward; Oliver Pons, Soph., forward
Newcomers: Grady Childs, Sr., forward; Zachary McHugh, Soph., forward; Kane Brennan, Frosh., forward; Owen Kreuz, Frosh., forward; Jack Sullivan, Frosh., forward; Cole Beauparlant, Frosh., forward; Will Palermino, Frosh., forward
Captains: Jackson Marshall (C), Colin Richmond (C), Tucker St. Lawrence (C), Jon Groth (A)
Candidates: 43
Returning goal leaders: Jon Groth 8-17-25, Colin Richmond 3-15-18, Owen Spence 3-10-13
Returning honorees: Owen Spence, All-CAL; Colin Richmond and Jon Groth, CAL All-Stars
Odds and ends: Jackson Marshall, Colin Richmond, Cam Tinkham, Ryan and Kane Brennan and Owen Kreuz’s fathers all played for Newburyport hockey, some of whom were among the top scorers in area history. ... Cole Beauparlant is nephew of assistant coach Jed Beauparlant, who is also among program’s top scorers. ... Jackson Marshall is back after missing his junior year to a torn ACL.
Assistants: Jed Beauparlant, Jeff Gudaitis, Derek Freeman, Bill Boudreau, Jeffrey Wile
Pentucket
Coach Mike Lincoln: (2nd year, 5-15)
2019-20 record: 5-15, didn’t make tournament
Returning lettermen: Richie Hardy, Sr., forward; Dom Cignetti, Sr., defense; Carson Purcell, Sr., forward; Jack Sorenson, Sr., forward; Cam Hegarty, Jr., forward; Nolan Cole, Soph, defense; Nolan Gorski, Soph., forward; Ben Guertin, Soph., goalie; Jameson O’Leary, Jr., defense; Paolo Orlando, Jr., forward; Drew Regan, Jr., defense; John Hurley, Jr., defense; Noah Parmenter, Soph., defense; Jacob Riley, Soph., forward; Cam Smith, Soph., forward; Jack Stewart, Soph., forward;
Newcomer: Nick Kutcher, Frosh., forward; Alex Lebedev, Frosh., forward; Jack Nottingham, Frosh., defense; Brady Young, Frosh., defense; Mike Doucette, Frosh., forward
Captains: Richie Hardy (C), Dom Cignetti (A), Carson Purcell (A)
Candidates: 21
Returning goal leaders: Richie Hardy 14-7-21
Returning honorees: Richie Hardy All-CAL, Dom Cignetti CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Richie Hardy enters season as area’s top active scorer with 50 goals and 60 assists for 110 career points. Hardy is currently 10 points behind Billy Bomba (57-63-120) for Pentucket’s all-time program record and currently ranks tied for 46th in Greater Newburyport history. ... Pentucket recently went on a two-week COVID-19 pause but is expected to resume team activities today. Due to the quick turnaround, the team’s regularly-scheduled season opener against Lynnfield on Jan. 2 was postponed, so Pentucket will now open on Jan. 9 against Hamilton-Wenham.
Assistants: Richard Harty, Bobby Hallowell, Brendan Lincoln
Triton
Coach Ryan Sheehan: (5th year, 53-26-10)
2019-20 record: 17-5-2, lost in D2 finals
Returning lettermen: Brady Lindholm, Sr., defense; Trevor Quigley, Sr., defense; Cael Kohan, Sr., forward; James Tatro, Sr., forward; Jack Forrest, Sr., forward; Aiden Lowry, Sr., forward; Ryan Lindholm, Sr., forward; Ben Rennick, Sr., forward; Matt Egan, Sr., forward; Jacob Rainsford, Sr., forward; Cam Murray, Jr., defense; Evan Piscatelli, Jr., goalie; Wes Rollins, Soph., goalie; Josh Bradley, Soph., goalie; Braeden McDonald, Soph., defense; Alex Monteiro, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Kenny Medill, Jr., defense; Andrew Johnson, Soph., forward; Dominic Cardillo, Soph., forward, Connor Houlihan, Soph., defense; Griffin Houlihan, Soph., forward
Captains: Brady Lindholm (C), James Tatro (A), Cael Kohan (A), Jack Forrest (A), Ryan Lindholm (A)
Returning goal leaders: James Tatro 16-17-33, Cael Kohan 13-16-29
Returning honorees: James Tatro All-CAL, Brady Lindholm CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Triton returns 10 seniors from a team that went 17-5-2 and reached the Division 2 North finals for the first time since 1990. The Vikings will now be looking to claim the Cape Ann League title after falling short against Masconomet the past two years. ... Goalies Wes Rollins, Evan Piscatelli and Josh Bradley all saw time in net last season and will be competing for the starting job this winter once again.
Assistants: Mark Basterache, Bob Hawkes
