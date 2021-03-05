Bradley's bat not in Bloom's Sox plan

Jackie Bradley Jr. finished the trifecta.
As in The Fearsome Threesome, The Killer B’s, or whatever they were known as in the Red Sox outfield during their three-year reign, have been completely disassembled.
Mookie Betts left over money.
Andrew Benintendi left -- Red Sox decision -- because of attitude and lack of production, not necessarily in that order.
And now Bradley because, well, it was time I guess.
You could make an argument for and against for each outfielder’s exodus out of Boston.
For:
Betts is probably a future Hall of Famer.
Benintendi is still young and 20-homer, 90-RBI guys aren’t always easy to find.
And Bradley played centerfield better than anyone that has probably ever played at Fenway Park.
Against:
Betts’ contract goes until he’s 40.
Something is wrong with Benintendi, either mental or physical.
And Bradley’s defense isn’t enough to pay him the estimated “four years, $60 million” he desired to stay in Boston.
While new Red Sox president Chaim Bloom did next to nothing his first year on the job, other than letting Betts go, which was a decision made before he took the job, Year 2 has been the opposite.
The Dave Dombrowski Red Sox of 2018, arguably the best Red Sox team ever, has been obliterated.
Big names have been replaced, so far, by not-so-common names. This rebuild feels more like a Bill Belichick rebuild.
Keeping the likes of Bradley, in other times, would have been sacrilege. If the fans wanted Bradley to stay, as a big majority appeared to desire, Bradley would’ve stayed.
But if we’re being honest, and putting on our cold, Belichick hat, it was time for Bradley to leave.
The 2021 Red Sox are nothing like most of the Red Sox teams he was on.
In fact, take last year’s shortened season, which was a decent one for him statistically -- which over 162 game would’ve been something like this, .283, 18 homers, 70 RBI and .800 OPS.
And it had no effect on the Red Sox last summer. They were dreadful with or without Bradley’s “decent” numbers.
Bradley’s offense, in my mind, is still a mystery. He has power and, at times, he can surprise you and carry the team for a week or two or three.
His biggest issue is he swings and misses too often, averaging nearly one strikeout every game he plays. And, for a guy who does that, his walk totals are too low.
Offensively, if there is a defining “moment” for him it was the 2018 ALCS. He had only three hits (.200) in six games against the Astros, but they were all clutch, including two homers and a bases-clearing double en route to nine RBI and the ALCS MVP trophy.
If he had more bang like that, with the low average, he’d be worth it.
The Red Sox, though, aren’t going with their hearts and fans’ wishes any more.
Bloom is cutting payroll, adding pitching and field players, in a piecemeal-like fashion, seemingly building around Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. Everyone else on the roster is on a tryout for when the Red Sox are true contenders again.
The Red Sox, deemed Bloom, aren’t good enough to carry Bradley’s inconsistent offense anymore, especially over $10 million per year.
And he’s right.
Bradley was fun to watch in the outfield, sometimes at the plate, too. Not that this matters to most people, but he was a gentleman, too, before and after games.
Milwaukee, where he signed a two-year, $24 million deal, is a great place. The Brewers are on a four-year run of competing for either the NL Central Division or Wild Card berth and this move implies there will be a fifth straight year.
It’s a win-win. The Red Sox continue in rebuild mode while cutting a little salary and the Brewers get one hell of a center-fielder.
Sometimes it’s time to go, move on, and at 30 years old, this is one of those times.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
