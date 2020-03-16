Brady to Patriots is looking better

I’m surprised. Borderline shocked.
Two possible homes were crossed off the list for Tom Brady yesterday – Tennessee and San Francisco.
The latter of which, San Francisco, was an interesting and outside-the-box development late in the process. Brady was possibly returning home to his hometown team that he and his dad has season tickets for and, somehow, Jimmy Garoppolo ending back with Bill Belichick.
But it didn’t make a lot of sense. Jimmy G is considered “good” and has a lot more in his tank, and the 49ers are in this for the long haul.
The former, with the Titans re-signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill essentially to a 2-year, $62 million guaranteed deal, is the surprise.
Nashville, home to the Titans, was Brady’s best spot for many reasons.
They were a Super Bowl caliber team in the playoffs, showing grit by winning two tough road games over the Patriots and top-seeded Ravens, running out of gas against the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Brady, in my humble opinion, puts the Titans as a legit Super Bowl contender in 2020 and 2021 with the re-signing of running back Derrick Henry.
Would you rather have two years of Tannehill, a top 20 quarterback, or Brady, still a top 10, Super Bowl champion guy at worst.
The Titans checked a few other boxes, too, for Brady, not only a great place to raise a family, but allowing Brady the chance play for a head coach, Mike Vrabel, he knows well, a coach he respects on and off the field.
Maybe the Titans were probably told by Tannehill’s people that they weren’t going to wait for free agency, which begins today (March 18 is when free agent signings can be announced).
Or maybe the Titans saw Brady, at 43 in August, as equal of Tannehill or saw the current quarterback as a franchise guy.
Personally, I don’t see it. Tannehill is what he is. A good athlete. A decent thrower. And a guy that needs a lot of support around him.
If Tannehill had played better than being a “system” guy in the AFC title game against the Chiefs, the Titans might’ve stolen a Super Bowl trophy.
What does this all mean?
Outside of returning for 2020 to 1 Patriot Place, Brady’s real options are the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But those programs are loaded with warts and several decades worth of dysfunction and “minor league” ownership.
Brady adds value to all three franchises. But none of them would be Super Bowl contenders next year.
Brady, though, might look at each as a challenge, where he could break away from the Belichick Way and fling the ball around a bit more, break some all-time records and help the TB12 brand centering on health.
Brady doesn’t need championships any more. His legacy is sealed.
Or maybe, Las Vegas has had it right all along, since last August, when it started placing on odds on Brady’s 2020 team. The New England Patriots steadfastly remained the favorites throughout.
It’s been a crazy few weeks around here and really everywhere. Maybe Brady let the Titans know, through back channels, that he is staying home.
I am surprised I am writing this. For the first time in a long time, I believe Brady is coming back.
Though, as a former Patriots head coach once said, I reserve the right to change my mind.
