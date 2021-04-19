Bruins finish best week of their season by doubling up Capitals 

BOSTON — It’s as if those home makeover folks came in and, in the span of one week, transformed the Boston Bruins from a one-room shack into a palatial estate with a waterfront view.
OK, so that’s a bit of a stretch. But think about what has transpired over the last eight days after the Bruins thumped the Washington Capitals, 6-3, in a nationally televised game Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
Boston was embarrassed by the Capitals a week ago last Sunday, 8-1. That same night, general manager Don Sweeney swung deals with the Ottawa Senators for puck-moving defenseman Mike Reilly, and the big one with the Buffalo Sabres for former No. 1 pick Taylor Hall and fourth line center Curtis Lazar. The cost for this larceny? Second and third round draft picks and depth forward Anders Bjork.
The Bruins have since won all four games they’ve played, going from losing their hold on a playoff berth to potentially shooting up the standings in the East Division race. Earning eight of a possible eight points in one week — six of those against teams ahead of you in the standings —has a way of doing that.
They defeated a club they had dropped their first five meetings of the season to, the Islanders, on back-to-back nights. They scored the 21,000st goal in team history Sunday, buried by none other than team captain Patrice Bergeron. Their defense — while still missing key components in Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and Kevan Miller — has looked more cohesive and isn’t coughing up the puck or getting caught flat-footed since Reilly’s arrival.
Things are going so well that, for the first time ever, David Krejci and Bergeron both scored two goals in the same game (huge stick tap to @_TyAnderson for digging up that brilliant nugget). Just so he wasn’t feeling left out, Brad Marchand also potted a pair to go with two helpers.
“The big boys came to play today,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Krejci was asked postgame if the Bruins are rolling.
“Four games, four wins ... yeah, I’d say so,” he said.
Not even a few wrenches thrown into the machinery Sunday afternoon could slow it down ... although it could have, as some poor defensive choices led to Washington’s three second period goals.
But the Bruins tied it up a minute-and-a-half later on a fortuitous forecheck and ensuing goal Marchand, then took the lead for good with two goals in a 103-second span from Krejci and Bergeron.
“That’s the kind of poise you want to see,” said Bergeron.
“You can definitely see that confidence growing. That’s what happens when you get that belief and knowing you can get back in games, like we showed today. You definitely play with extra confidence and you can stay in the moment on every play.”
Krejci, who had two goals Sunday, has been revitalized playing with Hall on his left and Craig Smith on his right. With three goals and a pair of assists in his last four games, the 34-year-old is playing like the second line center the Bruins need him to be.
“I’d like to think I can help him and he can help me,” Krejci said of Hall. “But don’t forget about Smitty.”
He now has a skilled teammate on his portside in Hall (3 points in last 3 games) he can work with both in transition and in the offensive zone. Krejci also has a trigger-happy right wing in Smith, who has been on a tear of his own lately with 18 points in his last 16 games.
Tuukka Rask won his second start in as many games since returning off the injured list Thursday night. This came after Jeremy Swayman won for the fourth time in five starts with his first career shutout Friday. Jaro Halak is set to come off the COVID-19 list and rejoin his teammates for practice Monday, but the way they’ve been playing lately the Bruins may well be looking at a possible Rask-Swayman 1-2 tandem when the playoffs start next month.
The Bruins are 25-12-6 and have 56 points with 13 regular season games remaining, including eight away from 100 Legends Way. But with the way they’re playing lately and the first place Capitals now only six points ahead of them, Boston is making its best push of the season at the right time.
“Having that balance of every line, every defensive pairing and obviously the goaltending ... everyone is contributing to it, said Bergeron.”
¢¢¢
Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.