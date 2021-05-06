Amesbury
Coach Joel Brierley: (4th year, 16-25)
2019 season: 10-11, lost in D3 North preliminaries
Returning starters (3): Jeremy Lopez, Sr., P/OF; Drew MacDonald, Jr., P/OF/1B; Shea Cucinotta, Jr., SS
Returning lettermen: Tim Gilleo, Sr., C; Tiernan Cleary-Bentley, Sr., 1B/P
Newcomers: Connor MacDonald, Sr., C; Tyler Mazzaglia, Sr., 2B/OF; Jeremy Conlin, Jr., OF; Killian Cronin, Jr., 2B/OF/P; Donovan Landry, Jr., OF/P/1B; Joshua Sorgini, Jr., P; Cameron Stanley, Jr., P/OF; Trevor Kimball, Soph., P/1B/OF; Luke Arsenault, Soph., C; Jake Harring, Soph., 2B/SS/P; Will Arsenault, Frosh., C; Aiden Donovan, Frosh., P/3B; Drew Scialdone, Frosh., P/OF
Captains: Jeremy Lopez, Tim Gilleo, Tiernan Cleary-Bentley, Shea Cucinotta
Candidates: 38
Returning leaders: Shea Cucinotta .353, 10 RBI; Jeremy Lopez, 3.72 ERA, 32 innings; Drew MacDonald, 4.34 ERA, 30.2 innings
Returning honorees: Shea Cucinotta CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Amesbury welcomes an accomplished group of underclassmen, many of whom were a part of the 2018 Amesbury Little League team that made a historic run to the District 15 final. Among the players on that team were Trevor Kimball, Drew Scialdone, Aiden Donovan and Will Arsenault. Kimball made an especially big impression that summer, serving as the team’s ace while hitting seven home runs in 10 games. ... Shea Cucinotta will miss the first few weeks of the season due to an injury suffered playing football. He was one of the area’s top players as a freshman, batting .353 while delivering top notch defense at shortstop. ... Jake Harring is the son of UMass Lowell baseball head coach Ken Harring.
Assistants: Paul Walton, Marc Ouellet, C.J. Ingraham
Georgetown
Coach Phil Desilets: (6th year, 38-46)
2019 season: 6-14, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (1): Nick Gaeta, Sr., 1B/P
Returning lettermen: Iain Kantorski, Sr., C/SS; Ayden Kent, Sr., P/OF; Jack Lucido, Jr., P/C/INF
Newcomers: Josh Barosin, Sr., OF; Rob Popielski, Sr., P/OF; Garrett Sedgwick, Sr., P/INF; Nate Giguere, Jr., INF; Ty Girouard, Jr., P/INF; Zach Gilmore, Soph., P/OF; Jake Thompson, Soph., P/3B; Jake Gilstein, Frosh., P/C/INF; Carter Lucido, Frosh., P/OF
Captains: Nick Gaeta, Iain Kantorski, Ayden Kent, Jack Lucido
Candidates: 27
Returning leaders: Nick Gaeta .327, 12 RBI
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Nick Gaeta was one of Georgetown’s top batters as a sophomore, ranking second on the team with a .327 batting average. ... Jack Lucido is a standout three-sport athlete who also stars in football and basketball.
Assistants: Chris Lamothe, Bryan Paulhus, Dan Manning
Newburyport
Coach Mark Rowe: (6th year, 41-43)
2019 record: 11-10, lost in D3 North first round
Returning starters (3): Nick White, Sr., C; Ryan Archer, Sr., OF; Jake Buontempo, Sr., OF
Returning lettermen: Tony Lucci, Sr., INF; Jack Fehlner, Jr., P/INF; Owen Roberts, Jr., P/OF
Newcomers: Jax Budgell, Sr., OF; Demetri Connor, Sr., INF; Michael Habib, Sr., OF/C; Lucas Stallard, Jr., INF; Brady Ford, Jr., P/INF; Quinn Fortuna, Jr., P/INF; Tyler Cowles, Jr., C/OF; Owen Tahnk, Soph., P/INF; Charlie Forrest, Soph., P/INF; Will Walsh, Soph., P/OF; Steve Lawton, Soph., P/OF; Connor Stick, Frosh., INF
Captains: Nick White, Tony Lucci, Ryan Archer
Candidates: 42
Returning leaders: Jack Fehlner 0.37 ERA in 18.2 innings
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Jax Budgell is a Tilton School transfer who is committed to play Division 2 college baseball at Saint Anselm. ... Jake Buontempo is committed to Framingham State for baseball and Ryan Archer is committed to play soccer at Endicott College. ... Jack Fehlner was one of the area’s top relief pitchers as a freshman, allowing only one earned run in 18.2 innings out of the bullpen while going 3-0.
Assistants: Todd Langis, Tom Furlong, Dom Masi
Pentucket
Coach Kevin Murray: (1st year)
2019 record: 14-8, lost in D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (2): Joe Lynch, Sr., C; Andrew Melone, Sr., P/INF
Returning lettermen: Ethan Hunt, Jr., P/INF; Chase Dwight, Jr., P/1B
Newcomers: Alex Pinkham, Sr., OF/P; Silas Bucco, Sr., OF; Bryce Winter, Jr., INF/P; Max Ligols, Jr., OF; Justin Majka, Jr., P/INF; Brian Inger, Jr., 1B/P; Derek Tardy, Jr., P/INF; Will Roberts, Jr., INF; James Davis, Jr., OF; Jacob Wright, Jr., C; Trevor Kamuda, Soph., OF/P; Kyle Ventola, Soph., INF/P/C
Captains: Andrew Melone, Joe Lynch
Candidates: 40
Returning leaders: Joe Lynch .302; Andrew Melone 3.63 ERA, 23 strikeouts in 27 innings
Returning honorees: Andrew Melone CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: New coach Kevin Murray previously served as an assistant at Austin Prep and Wakefield, and he also coaches club at Show Baseball New England. He succeeds Mike Wendt, who is retiring from teaching and coaching. Wendt went 16-26 in two seasons as Pentucket baseball coach, going 2-18 in his first year before earning CAL Kinney Coach of the Year honors after leading Pentucket to a 14-8 record, a CAL Kinney title and a Division 3 North quarterfinal appearance in 2019. ... Joe Lynch is committed to AIC and Andrew Melone to Western New England. ... Assistant coach Joe Kinney previously was head coach at Lafayette College (PA) for 20 years and fellow assistant Brandon Bingel is a former St. John’s Prep star from Peabody who previously pitched in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league system.
Assistants: Joe Kinney, Brandon Bingel
Triton
Coach Ryan McCarthy: (9th year, 67-70)
2019 season: 8-12, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (2): Cael Kohan, Sr., CF/P; Kyle Odoy, Sr., 1B/P
Returning lettermen: Andrew Masher, Sr., 3B; Brady Lindholm, Sr., SS; Dylan Watson, Jr., OF/P/1B
Newcomers: Ryan Lindholm, Sr., C/1B; Noah MacDonald, Sr., OF; Stone Butler, Sr., OF; Evelyn Pearson, Sr., 2B; Ethan Mostellar, Sr., 2B; Joe Abt, Jr., P/INF; Cole Daniels, Jr., P/OF; Nick Dupuis, Jr., 3B/P; Griffin Dupuis, Soph., P/INF; Marco Carillo, Soph., P/INF; Tim Carter, Soph., P/1B; Andrew Johnson, Soph., C
Captains: Kyle Odoy
Candidates: 39
Returning leaders: Cael Kohan .316, 1.12 ERA in 25 innings
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Cael Kohan was a participant in the MBCA Sophomore All-Star Game in 2019 and is Triton’s top returning player. ... Kyle Odoy is back to full health after battling shoulder injuries throughout high school and recently earned admittance to the U.S. Naval Academy. ... The core of this year’s team previously won the 2018 Intertown Babe Ruth A Division championship as part of the Triton 14-15 Babe Ruth A team. That team went 17-2 and featured Kohan, Odoy, Cole Daniels, Nick Dupuis, Brady Lindholm, Ryan Lindholm, Noah MacDonald, Andrew Masher and Evelyn Pearson.
Assistants: Jimmy Mical, Tim Southall, Cole Hughes, Alex Strempel
