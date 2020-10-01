Amesbury
Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (8th year, 38-29)
2019 record: 4-2
Top returning runners: Ethan Rowe, Sr.; Alex Pucillo, Sr.; Xavier Roy, Sr.; Jack Hadwen, Sr.; Joel Jancewicz, Sr.
Promising newcomers: Joe Stanton, Soph.; Andre Bailin, Soph.; Christian Mangini, Soph.; Brody Tonks, Frosh.; Christian McGeery, Frosh.; Nick Bazirgan, Frosh.
Captains: Ethan Rowe, Alex Pucillo, Xavier Roy, Jack Hadwen, Joel Jancewicz
Top returning placers: Ethan Rowe 23rd at CAL Open
Odds and ends: Ethan Rowe is expected to rank among the top runners in the Cape Ann League after enjoying a successful junior season last fall. ... Andre Bailin’s father Eli was a former standout at Newburyport High and is a prominent local race organizer. ... New freshman Brody Tonks is a nationally competitive snowboarder.
Asisstant: Andrew Goodwin
Georgetown
Coach Brian Masys: (15th year)
2019 record: 0-5
Top returning runners: Mike Cahill, Sr.; Tre Aulson, Sr.; Beckett Medwid, Sr.; Grant Floyd, Jr.; Mason Behl, Soph.; Corey Walsh, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Domenic Coppo, Frosh.; Jack Duggan, 8th grade; Connor Bourassa, 8th grade; Seamus Cahill, 8th grade; Ryan Church, 8th grade; Ayden Harris, 8th grade; Sean Hornberger, 8th grader; Jaiden Shah, 8th grade
Captain: Mike Cahill
Top returning placers: Mike Cahill 42nd at CAL Open
Odds and ends: Coach Brian Masys said sophomore Mason Behl will be one of the team’s most improved runners this fall. ... Georgetown has a heavy contingent of middle schoolers in its program. ... Mike and Seamus Cahill are brothers.
Assistants: None
Newburyport
Coach Matt Valli: (1st year)
2019 record: 6-0, CAL Kinney and Division 4 champions
Top returning runners: Dreese Fadil, Sr.; Peter King, Sr.; Brendan Kealey, Sr.; T.J. Carleo, Jr.; Owen Roberts, Jr.; Sean Brennan, Soph.; Matt Murray, Soph.; Ethan Downs, Soph.; Bradford Duchesne, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Aimon Fadil, Frosh.
Captains: Brendan Kealey, Dreese Fadil
Top returning placers: Peter King 17th at D4 meet, Owen Roberts 24th at D4 meet, Dreese Fadil 26th at D4 meet
Odds and ends: Longtime head coach Don Hennigar (260-83 in 34 seasons) is taking a leave of absence from the Newburyport cross country program this fall due to the risks posed by the pandemic. ... Newburyport will not have any home meets this fall because Maudslay State Park isn’t available for competitions. The team will still get to practice on its home course. ... Freshman Aimon Fadil is Dreese Fadil younger brother and is expected to contribute right away as one of the top runners.
Assistants: Meagan King, Meghan Clark, Jeff Bachman
Pentucket
Coach Todd Ruland: (1st year)
2019 record: 5-1
Top returning runners: Colin Costa, Sr.; Matt Zylinski, Sr.; Charlie Greenberg, Sr.; Mitchell Powers, Sr.; Nolan Cole, Soph.; Jack Fahey, Soph.; Matt Beaulieu, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Jonathan Marks, Jr.; Adam Neuman, Soph.; Henry Hartford, Soph.
Captains: Colin Costa, Matt Zylinski, Charlie Greenberg
Top returning placers: Colin Costa, 35th at D5 championships
Odds and ends: Pentucket graduated seven seniors from one of the most accomplished classes in program history. The returning Sachems will now have ample opportunity to step up and establish their own place in the lineup. ... Longtime girls cross country coach Todd Ruland has taken over the boys program as well.
Assistants: Keith Sherman, Shelby White
Triton
Coach Joe Colbert: (18th year)
2019 record: 4-2
Top returning runners: Graham Stedfast, Sr.; Jack O’Shea, Sr.; Griffin White, Soph.; Sam O’Shea, Soph.; Parker Burns, Soph.; Cole Jacobsen, Soph.; Sam Mollineaux, Soph.; Bryan Nichols, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Duncan MacDonald, Frosh.; Zach Lyons, Frosh.; Bryce Martis, Frosh.
Captains: Graham Stedfast, Jack O’Shea
Top returning placers: Graham Stedfast 13th at D2 All-States
Odds and ends: Graham Stedfast recently committed to run Division 1 track at UMass Lowell and is expected to rank among the top runners in the CAL. ... Despite this season’s unusual circumstances Triton has its biggest boys team in a number of years, with 24 runners coming out, including a large group of underclassmen.
Assistants: Chris Jordan, Tyler Colbert
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.