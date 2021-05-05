Amesbury
Coach George White: (1st year)
2019 record: N/A
Returning players: Braeden Zellen, Sr., defense; Ryan Joyce, Sr., attack/midfield; Garrett Kahn, Sr., attack/midfield; Joseph Welch, Sr., midfield; Ian Pelletier, Jr., attack/midfield; Chase Ayers, Jr. attack/midfield
Newcomers: Brynn Zellen, Soph., LSM/defense; Brady Cooper, Soph., midfield/attack; Jesse Gwynn, Soph., attack; Conner Harrington, Soph., defense; Burke Hartman, Soph., midfield; Christian Mangini, Soph., goalie; Shea Difazio, Soph., midfield; Seth Hagen, Soph., defense; Ben Richard, Frosh., midfield/attack; Jack Welch, Frosh., midfield/attack; Miles Ouellet, Frosh., midfield/attack
Captains: Braeden Zellen, Ryan Joyce, Garrett Kahn
Candidates: 17
Returning leaders: N/A
Returning honorees: N/A
Odds and ends: Last year was meant to be Amesbury boys lacrosse’s inaugural varsity season before the pandemic forced its cancelation. Prior to that Amesbury had competed for two years as a JV team under the direction of head coach George White, who is entering his fourth year as head coach and his first leading a varsity squad. The players listed as returning were members of the JV team in 2019. ... Senior captain Braeden Zellen will miss the season due to a torn ACL. He will play college lacrosse at Dean College. ... Assistant coaches Noah White and Miles Franey were the founders of Amesbury High lacrosse, having written a letter to the athletic director as 8th graders hoping to get the sport added. They would have been seniors on the inaugural varsity team last year but instead will contribute as assistants this spring.
Assistants: Kevin Franey, Noah White, Miles Franey
Newburyport
Coach Josh Wedge: (3rd year, 9-9)
2019 record: 9-9, lost in D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (7): Zach Lever, Sr., attack; Jake Palma, Sr., attack; Matt Reeves, Sr., defense/LSM; Kennedy Heath, Sr., midfield; Christian Kinsey, Sr., midfield; Ty Foley, Sr., FO/midfield; Jackson Marshall, Sr., defense
Returning lettermen: John Donovan, Sr., goalie; Ryan Cottone, Sr., attack; Sam Lyman, Sr., defense; Andrew Cullen, Sr., midfield/FO; James Dyment, Sr., defense/midfield; Nick Petty, Sr., midfield; Jon Groth, Jr., midfield; Cam Tinkham, Jr., midfield/attack
Newcomers: Oscar Stroman, Sr., midfield; Cian Magauran, Sr., defense; Ryan McHugh, Jr., attack/midfield; Ryan Portalla, Jr., goalie; Cole Mellett, Jr., midfield; Jeff Thurston, Jr., LSM/defense; Sam Foley, Jr., defense; Sam Langis, Jr., midfield; Jack Hadden, Soph., defense; Oliver Pons, Soph., midfield; Will Gagnon, Soph., defense; Colin McLoy, Soph., midfield/FO; Zach McHugh, Soph., attack/midfield; Jonah Mack, Soph., attack/midfield; Ryan Philbin, Soph., midfield/attack; Chris Salvatore, Soph., goalie; Owen Kruez, Frosh., midfield/FO; Gus Webster, Frosh., defense
Captains: Jake Palma, John Donovan, more TBD
Candidates: 49
Returning leaders: Jake Palma 43 goals, 7 assists; Zach Lever 32 goals, 18 assists; Kennedy Heath 21 goals, 6 assists
Returning honorees: Zach Lever and Jake Palma, CAL All-Stars
Odds and ends: Newburyport has six players committed to play college lacrosse, including Christian Kinsey (Norwich University), Ryan Cottone (Franklin Pierce), Ty Foley (Franklin Pierce), Zach Lever (Southern New Hampshire University), Kennedy Heath (Saint Leo’s University) and Jackson Marshall (Keiser University). ... John Donovan will play football at WPI and Sam Lyman golf at St. Lawrence University.
Assistants: Chris Malio, Andrew Sokol, Andy Kerr, Chris Heath, John Morris
Pentucket
Coach Dan Leary: (9th year, 97-40)
2019 record: 16-4, lost in D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (1): Seamus O’Keefe, Sr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Mitchell Powers, Sr., defense; Luke Dickson, Sr., midfield; Morgan Sullivan, Sr., midfield; Aidan Tierney, Jr., midfield/attack
Newcomers: Ryan Tedeschi, Sr., midfield; Luc Pichette, Sr., midfield; Cam Jones, Sr., midfield; Calvin Murray, Jr., midfield/attack; Cam Smith, Soph., goalie; Evan Napolitano, Soph., defense; Joe Turpin, Soph., midfield/attack; Henry Walsh, Soph., attack; Henry Brien, Soph., defense; Liam Sullivan, Soph., midfield/attack; Alex Bishop, Soph., midfield; Henry Hartford, Soph., midfield; Ethan Ferrant, Frosh., defense; Ben Turpin, Frosh., attack
Captains: Seamus O’Keefe, Luke Dickson, Mitchell Powers, Morgan Sullivan
Candidates: 26
Returning leaders: Seamus O’Keefe 6 goals, 20 assists
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Pentucket will feature a new look this spring with most of the 2019 squad having graduated. That will leave plenty of opportunities for new goal scorers to step up. ... Head coach Dan Leary is approaching 100 career wins with Pentucket. ... Sophomore Henry Brien earned Daily News MVP honors for swimming this past winter. ... New assistant coach Josh Wesolowski is a former Pentucket standout who went on to play college lacrosse at Susquehanna.
Assistants: Alex Roberts, Josh Wesolowski
Triton
Coach Mike Rice: (1st year)
2019 record: 11-9, lost in D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (4): James Tatro, Sr., midfield; Dan Groder, Sr., defense; Kyle Bouley, Jr., LSM/Defense; Jared Leonard, Jr., attack
Returning lettermen: Zach Liebert, Sr., defense; C.J. Howland, Sr., attack
Newcomers: Michael Cahill, Sr., defense, Carson Purcell, Sr., attack/midfield; C.J. Goldey, Sr., midfield; Jared Graf, Sr., goalie; Kenny Madill, Sr., midfield; Anthony Palmisano, Sr., defense; Jakob Rainsford, Sr., midfield; Dylan Angelopolous, Jr., midfield; Thomas Cahill, Soph., midfield; Dylan Slimak, Soph., defense; Gavin Colby, Soph., attack; Vaughn DeAngelo, Soph., defense; Ayden Deeb, Soph., midfield; Parker Hertigan, Soph., defense; Aaron Holscher, Soph., attack; Griffin Houlihan, Soph., goalie; Braeden McDonald, Soph., midfield; Colin Pearson, Soph., attack; Matt Sauris, Soph., attack; J.P. Trojan, Frosh., FO/midfield; Charlie Clare, Frosh., goalie; Brady Young, Frosh., defense
Captains: Michael Cahill, Dan Groder, James Tatro
Candidates: 28
Returning leaders: James Tatro 58 goals, 21 assists; Jared Leonard 25 goals, 17 assists
Returning honorees: James Tatro CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Triton will be hosting Georgetown as part of a co-op this spring, and among the Georgetown players taking part who were members of the Royals’ varsity team in 2019 are Mike Cahill, Carson Purcell, C.J. Goldey, Jared Graf, Dylan Angelopolus and Anthony Palmisano. ... New head coach Mike Rice is a former Division 1 lacrosse player at Notre Dame who was a two-time All-Conference defender and a senior co-captain of the 1986 Great Lakes Conference championship team. He succeeds Jeff Comeau, who went 11-9 in his lone season as coach before stepping down due to a work conflict. ... James Tatro is committed to Saint Michael’s and Mike Cahill to Plymouth State.
Assistants: Donna Andersen
