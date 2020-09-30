Amesbury
Coach Madison MacLean: (1st year)
2019 record: 0-17-1
Returning lettermen: Drew Mahoney, Sr., midfield/forward; Max Bohler, Sr., defense; Richie Morris, Sr., defense; Jared Pender, Sr., forward; Brandon Ryan, Sr., midfield; Will Fortin, Sr., defense; Jake Hallinan, Jr., defense; Drew Davis, Jr., midfield; Jacob Malburg, Jr., midfield/forward; Charlie Mackie, Soph., goalie
Newcomers: Tohrin Holmes, Sr., defense; Brady Dore, Sr., forward; Jeremy Lopez, Sr., goalie; Gabe Balog, Jr., midfield; Owen Sullivan, Jr., forward; Brynn Zellen, Soph., defense/forward; Conor Considine, Soph., midfield; Eyob Brown, Soph., defense
Captains: Max Bohler, Drew Mahoney, Jared Pender, Richie Morris
Candidates: 37
Returning goal leaders: None
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New head coach Madison MacLean is an Amesbury High alum who recently wrapped up a successful Division 1 soccer career at UNH and was named a Daily News All-Decade selection for girls soccer earlier this year. She takes over an Amesbury program that has gone winless in three straight seasons. ... Brady Dore and Jeremy Lopez are football players who have each played key roles in leading Amesbury to back-to-back Division 5 North finals appearances. With football postponed until early spring, the two have opted to give soccer a try this fall.
Assistants: Kaitlin MacCall, Colin Sullivan
Georgetown
Coach Chris DiFranco: (3rd year, 13-18-6)
2019 record: 8-8-3, lost in D3 North first round
Returning starters (6): Sean Lavelle, Sr., midfield; Aidan Maguire, Sr., defense; Cam Rooney, Sr., midfield; Luke van Galen, Sr., goalie; Cole Zadina, Sr., defense; Graham Billington, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Riley Soucy, Sr., goalie; Alex Nakatsugawa, Jr., midfield; Mark Rose, Jr., midfield
Newcomers: C.J. Goldey, Sr., forward; Carson Purcell, Sr., defense; Nathan Ashby, Jr., midfield; Peter Scangas, Jr., forward; Kyle Davis, Soph., goalie; Zach Gilmore, Soph., midfield; Evan Philbrook, Soph., defense; Nick Niedzielski, Soph., midfield; Dylan Slimak, Soph., midfield; Dylan van Galen, Soph., defense; A.J. Sadler, Frosh., defense; Jason Gioia, Frosh., midfield; Jake Gilstein, Frosh., goalie; Declan Jackson, Frosh., midfield; Cole Pierson, Frosh., defense
Captains: Luke van Galen, Aidan Maguire
Candidates: 35
Returning goal leaders: Aidan Maguire 4 goals, 3 assists
Returning honorees: Aidan Maguire CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Returning starters Aidan Maguire, Cam Rooney and Luke van Galen are all looking to continue their careers in college next year. ... Senior defenseman Cole Zadina organized a huge food drive earlier this summer to benefit local community organizations. ... New assistants Kenny Laurent and Colin Nally both graduated from Georgetown last year. Laurent was the Greater Newburyport area’s leading scorer last fall with 11 goals and five assists. ... Luke and Dylan van Galen are brothers.
Assistants: Sean Doherty, Gus Savage, Kenny Laurent, Colin Nally
Newburyport
Coach Shawn Bleau: (12th year)
2019 record: 13-4-4, lost in D3 North semifinals
Returning starters (7): Ryan Archer, Sr., forward; Harry Costello, Sr., forward; Owen Spence, Sr., forward; Graham Smith, Jr., defense; Jack Fehlner, Jr., defense; Max Gagnon, Jr., midfield; Brady O’Donnell, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Tommy Jahn, Sr., goalie; Chris Thorenson, Sr., midfield; Rajan Bista, Jr., forward; Ronan Brown, Jr., defense; Henry Acton, Soph., midfield; Will Acquaviva, Soph., midfield; Zach Rosa, Soph., midfield; Jamie Brooks, Soph., forward; Danny Bellerose, Soph., midfield
Newcomers: Trevor Ward, Sr., defense; John Donovan, Sr., goalie; Finn Sullivan, Jr., goalie; Spencer Colwell, Soph., defense; Kellan McDermott, Soph., defense; Adam Bovee, Soph., midfield; Caelan Twitchell, Soph., forward
Captains: TBD
Candidates: 85
Returning goal leaders: Ryan Archer 4 goals, 8 assists; Owen Spence 8 goals, 3 assists; Brady O’Donnell 6 goals, 2 assists
Returning honorees: Ryan Archer All-CAL
Odds and ends: Newburyport returns seven starters from one of the most successful teams in program history and will have a great opportunity to contend for the program’s first-ever Cape Ann League title this season. ... Football standouts Trevor Ward, John Donovan and Finn Sullivan have joined the soccer program after their season was postponed to the early spring. ... Danny Bellerose is out for the season due to injury. ... New assistant coach Matt Solazzo is a former Newburyport High standout and a member of the Colby-Sawyer Athletic Hall of Fame.
Assistants: Ben Laing, Tim Lawlor, Matt Solazzo
Pentucket
Coach Christian Langlois: (21st year, 203-124-59)
2019 record: 12-5-2, lost in D3 North first round
Returning starters (9): Seamus O’Keefe, Sr., forward; Luke Dickson, Sr., forward; Erik Dahlgard, Sr., defense; Jarod Belliveau, Sr., defense/midfield; Ryan Tedeschi, Sr., defense; Tyler Correnti, Jr., goalie; Max Markuns, Jr., midfield; Alex Bishop, Soph., midfield; Stratton Seymour, Soph., midfield
Returning lettermen: Nate Blanchard, Sr., midfield; Adam Enright, Sr., midfield; Morgan Sullivan, Sr., defense/midfield; Will Roberts, Jr., forward; Zach Rosario, Jr., midfield
Newcomers: Michael Cho, Sr., defense/midfield; Ryan Plisinski, Jr., midfield; Arda Dalmau, Jr., midfield; Gavin Dollas, Jr., midfield; Kaiden Currie, Soph., defense; Trevor Kamuda, Soph., midfield; Liam Sullivan, Soph., forward
Captains: Erik Dahlgard, Luke Dickson, Seamus O’Keefe, Tyler Correnti
Candidates: 40
Returning goal leaders: Seamus O’Keefe, 3 goals, 5 assists; Jarod Belliveau, 4 goals, 2 assists
Returning honorees: Tyler Correnti EMass All-Star and All-CAL, Erik Dahlgard All-CAL, Seamus O’Keefe CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Pentucket is seeking its first CAL title of coach Christian Langlois’ 20-plus year tenure. ... Luke Dickson is back after missing most of last season to a torn ACL. ... Morgan and Liam Sullivan are brothers, and are the third and fourth boys from the Sullivan family to come through the Pentucket soccer program. ... Kaiden Currie is a world champion tap dancer.
Assistants: Paul Meltsakos, Colin MacDonald, Josh Croteau, Matt Farrell, Liam McDonough, Logan Sherwood
Triton
Coach Dave Mitchell: (3rd year, 5-28-1)
2019 record: 4-14
Returning starters (6): Brendan Dennis, Sr., goalie; Reilly Gagnon, Sr., midfield; Trevor Quigley, Sr., midfield; John DiTullio, Jr., defense; Josh Monroe, Jr., midfield; Will Smith, Jr., defense
Returning lettermen: Joseph Abt, Jr., forward
Newcomers: Joe Delmonico, Sr., midfield; Cooper Campbell, Soph., defense; Kaeden Carlson, Soph., midfield; John Emerson, Soph., defense; Nick Hubbard-Brucher, Soph., forward; Grant Schroeder, Soph., midfield
Captains: TBD
Candidates: 30
Returning goal leaders: None
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Triton will add some serious speed as state champion sprinter Joe Delmonico joins the program. Delmonico previously served as the kicker on the Triton football team as a sophomore before taking last fall off to focus on preparing for track. ... Brendan Dennis will move from defense into goal as he succeeds All-CAL netminder Mark Anthony Glickman as starting goalie.
Assistants: Kathy Norton
