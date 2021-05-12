CAL Boys Tennis: Pucillo set to lead Amesbury after historic 2019 season

Amesbury

Coach Pat Flaherty: (13th year)

2019 record: 14-5, lost in D3 North Finals

Returning starters (1): Alex Pucillo, Sr.

Newcomers: Jonathon Raskind, Sr.; Ryan Roberts, Jr.; Michael Adams, Jr.; David Roberts, Jr.; Sean Rodgers, Jr.; Nick Bazirgan, Frosh.

Captains: Alex Pucillo

Returning honorees: Alex Pucillo Daily News All-Star

Odds and ends: Senior Alex Pucillo takes over as Amesbury’s No. 1 singles player after going 16-2 at No. 2 singles as a sophomore. He played a key role in leading the Indians to the Division 3 North Finals, the deepest tournament run in program history.

Assistants: None

 

Newburyport-Triton

Coach Geoff Dawe: (1st year)

2019 record: 3-13, didn’t make tournament

Returning starters (2): Sean Gundrum, Jr.; Will Smith, Jr.

Returning lettermen: Nathaniel Howard, Sr.; Skylar Patterson, Jr.; Andrew Long, Soph.

Newcomers: Tommy Jahn, Sr.; Finn Sullivan, Jr.; James Scali, Jr.; Grant Mosesian, Jr.; Austin Yim, 8th grade  

Captains: Tommy Jahn, Nathaniel Howard 

Candidates: 20

Returning honorees: Will Smith Daily News All-Star

Odds and ends: Newburyport and Triton boys tennis are co-oping together for the third straight year, only this year Newburyport will serve as the host school after Triton hosted each of the past two years. ... Geoff Dawe and Chris DiFranco will swap roles on the coaching staff this spring, with Dawe now serving as head coach and DiFranco as assistant. 

Assistant: Chris DiFranco  

 

Pentucket

Coach Christian Langlois: (14th year, 116-78)

2019 season: 3-11, did not make tournament

Returning starters (0): None

Newcomers: Ben Brookhart, Jr.; Anthony Noll, Jr.; Stratton Seymour, Soph.; Cashman Smith, Soph.; Aidan Davey, Soph.; Bo Latham, Soph.; Kyle Greason, 8th grade

Candidates: 9

Returning honorees: None

Odds and ends: Pentucket boys tennis is starting from scratch this spring with no returning varsity players from the 2019 season. Ben BrookhartStratton Seymour and Anthony Noll are expected to be the team’s top three singles players.

Assistants: None

