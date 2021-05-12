CAL Boys Tennis: Pucillo set to lead Amesbury after historic 2019 season

Amesbury
Coach Pat Flaherty: (13th year)
2019 record: 14-5, lost in D3 North Finals
Returning starters (1): Alex Pucillo, Sr.
Newcomers: Jonathon Raskind, Sr.; Ryan Roberts, Jr.; Michael Adams, Jr.; David Roberts, Jr.; Sean Rodgers, Jr.; Nick Bazirgan, Frosh.
Captains: Alex Pucillo
Returning honorees: Alex Pucillo Daily News All-Star
Odds and ends: Senior Alex Pucillo takes over as Amesbury’s No. 1 singles player after going 16-2 at No. 2 singles as a sophomore. He played a key role in leading the Indians to the Division 3 North Finals, the deepest tournament run in program history.
Assistants: None
Newburyport-Triton
Coach Geoff Dawe: (1st year)
2019 record: 3-13, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (2): Sean Gundrum, Jr.; Will Smith, Jr.
Returning lettermen: Nathaniel Howard, Sr.; Skylar Patterson, Jr.; Andrew Long, Soph.
Newcomers: Tommy Jahn, Sr.; Finn Sullivan, Jr.; James Scali, Jr.; Grant Mosesian, Jr.; Austin Yim, 8th grade
Captains: Tommy Jahn, Nathaniel Howard
Candidates: 20
Returning honorees: Will Smith Daily News All-Star
Odds and ends: Newburyport and Triton boys tennis are co-oping together for the third straight year, only this year Newburyport will serve as the host school after Triton hosted each of the past two years. ... Geoff Dawe and Chris DiFranco will swap roles on the coaching staff this spring, with Dawe now serving as head coach and DiFranco as assistant.
Assistant: Chris DiFranco
Pentucket
Coach Christian Langlois: (14th year, 116-78)
2019 season: 3-11, did not make tournament
Returning starters (0): None
Newcomers: Ben Brookhart, Jr.; Anthony Noll, Jr.; Stratton Seymour, Soph.; Cashman Smith, Soph.; Aidan Davey, Soph.; Bo Latham, Soph.; Kyle Greason, 8th grade
Candidates: 9
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Pentucket boys tennis is starting from scratch this spring with no returning varsity players from the 2019 season. Ben Brookhart, Stratton Seymour and Anthony Noll are expected to be the team’s top three singles players.
Assistants: None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.