Amesbury
Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (33rd year)
2019 season: 7-1, D4 state runner-up
Top returning performers: Ben Ayotte, Sr., sprints/jumps; Max Bohler, Sr., distance; Brady Dore, Sr., sprints/jumps; John Remington-Field, Sr., sprints/jumps; Ethan Rowe, Sr., distance; Ryan Perkins, Sr. throws; Joel Jancewicz, Sr., pole vault; Max Lapointe, Jr., throws; Jadriel Laracuente, Jr., throws
Promising newcomers: Henry O’Neill, Soph., sprints/throws; Drew Sanford, Soph., distance; Nick Marden, Soph., sprints/jumps; Tristan Johnson, Frosh., sprints; Christian McGarry, Frosh., throws; Michael Sanchez, Frosh., sprints; Max Sanchez, Frosh., middle distance; Brody Tonks, Frosh., distance
Captains: Ben Ayotte, Ethan Rowe, John Remington-Field, Xavier Roy
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Amesbury boys track is in the midst of one of its best stretches in program history, having placed second at the Division 4 championships in back to back years in 2018-19. This year’s team has gotten off to a great start, beating reigning Division 4 champion Triton in last week’s season opener. ... Standout sprinter and jumper Ben Ayotte is committed to UMass Lowell.
Assistants: Keith Walton, Kevin Johnston, Andrew Goodwin
Newburyport
Coach Mike McCormick: (4th year, 10-4)
2019 season: 6-2
Top returning performers: Trevor Ward, Sr., sprints/jumps; Brendan Kealey, Sr., distance; Sam Walker, Sr., distance; TJ Carleo, Jr., distance; Evan Armano, Jr., hurdles; Ayele Mazuranan, Jr., hurdles; Austin Hyer, Jr., pole vault; Nolan Ellrot, Jr., sprints/jumps; Andy Lasson, Jr., distance; Eamonn Sullivan, Jr., throws; Ethan Barry, Jr., throws
Promising newcomers: Grayson Fowler, Jr., sprints/jumps; Marlowe Hale, Jr., sprints/jumps; Chase Naughton, Jr., throws; Bradford Duchesne, Soph., distance; Will Acquaviva, Soph., sprints/jumps; Zach Rosa, Soph., sprints/jumps; Adam Bovee, Soph., sprints/jumps; Ean Hynes, Soph., sprints/jumps; Wyatt Hastings, Soph., hurdles; James Forrest-Hay, Soph., sprints/jumps; Ethan Downs, Soph., distance; Aimon Fadil, Frosh., distance; Caden Eiserman, Frosh., throws; Ryan Azzi, Frosh., sprints/jumps
Captains: Trevor Ward, Austin Hyer, TJ Carleo, Nolan Ellrot
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Trevor Ward is a three-sport captain who has a chance to post one of the most uniquely excellent senior years in Newburyport High history, having led the soccer and basketball teams to CAL championships before earning CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year for football in the Fall 2 season. He is now expected to rank among the league’s top sprinters and jumpers. ... Distance standouts Sam Walker and Bradford Duchesne were Daily News Cross Country All-Stars last fall. ... Newburyport beat Lynnfield in dominant fashion to start the outdoor season last week.
Assistants: Don Hennigar, Brian Moore, Patrick Sheehan
Pentucket
Coach Steve Derro: (24th year)
2019 record: 2-6
Top returning performers: Nate Blanchard, Sr., throws; Colin Costa, Sr., distance; Jon Marks, Sr., throws; Dexter Stark, Sr., hurdles/jumps; Matt Zylinski, Sr., distance; Zac Shedd, Sr., jumps; Sam Attwood, Jr., distance; Henry Endyke, Jr., throws; Frank Majewski, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Michael Murphy, Jr., distance; Alex Pedersen, Jr., distance; Will Sutton, Jr., sprints; Spenser Wood, Jr., sprints/jumps
Promising newcomers: Richie Labritz, Sr., jumps; Brandon Lee, Jr., sprints; Kaiden Currie, Soph., hurdles/jumps; Yanni Kakouris, Soph., sprints/jumps; Noah Parmenter, Soph., sprints; Kade Dennis, Frosh., sprints
Captains: Colin Costa, Jon Marks, Dexter Stark, Matt Zylinski
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Colin Costa was a Daily News Cross Country All-Star this past fall and is expected to rank among the league’s top distance runners. He is committed to run cross country at Endicott College. ... Kaiden Currie enjoyed a breakout Fall 2 season as a hurdler and thrower. He is also a world champion tap dancer.
Assistants: Joe Kulis, Todd Ruland, Matt Mezzetti, Keith Sherman
Triton
Coach Joe Colbert: (21st season)
2019 record: 9-0, D4 state champions
Top returning performers: Joe Delmonico, Sr., sprints/jumps; Graham Stedfast, Sr., distance; Reilly Gagnon, Sr., sprints/jumps; Jack O’Shea, Sr., distance; Matt Olson, Sr., sprints/jumps; Nick Pagliarulo, Sr., sprints; Derek Cotter, Sr., hurdles; Josh Monroe, Jr., sprints; Eliot Lent, Jr., sprints/throws; John Sayles, Jr., distance; Pete Scangas, Jr., jumps/pole vault
Promising newcomers: Brendan Dennis, Sr., sprints/jumps; Garrett Lee, Jr., throws; Mason Behl, Soph., distance; Parker Burns, Soph., sprints/jumps; Cole Jacobsen, Soph., distance; Sam Mollineaux, Soph., distance; Bryan Nichols, Soph., distance; Sam O’Shea, Soph., distance; Colin Webber, Soph., sprints; Griffin White, Soph., distance; Connor Klimas, Soph., throws; Liam Kneeland, Frosh., throws/jumps; Zach Lyon, Frosh., distance; Bryce Martis, Frosh., distance
Captains: Derek Cotter, Reilly Gagnon, Jack O’Shea, Graham Stedfast
Returning honorees: Joe Delmonico Division 4 champion in 100 meters, Graham Stedfast Daily News All-Star
Odds and ends: Triton is coming off its best season in program history, going undefeated to win the Division 4 state championship. ... Reilly Gagnon (Rhode Island) and Graham Stedfast (UMass Lowell) are committed to run Division 1 track in college. ... Joe Delmonico is the defending Division 4 champion in the 100-meter dash. ... Stedfast and Griffin White were Daily News Cross Country All-Stars last fall, with Stedfast also earning Daily News and CAL Kinney MVP honors. ... Gagnon was CAL Kinney Athlete of the Year for Fall 2.
Assistants: Tyler Colbert, Graham Eaton, Danielle Perkins, Chris Jordan
