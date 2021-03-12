Amesbury
Coach Colin McQueen: (4th year, 15-18)
2019 record: 4-7, lost in D5 North final
Offense: Bay City T; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters: Kyle Donovan, Sr., RB/OLB; Brady Dore, Sr., RB/DB; Casey Birdsall, Sr., OT/DL; Jarrid Schwindt, Sr., OG/DL; Derek Couture, Sr., OG/ILB; Jeremy Lopez, Sr., RB/DB; JT Tilton, Sr., RB/DB; Ryan Perkins, Sr. OT/DL; Drew MacDonald, Jr., QB/DB
Returning lettermen: Tim Gilleo, Sr., TE/OLB; Tyler Mazzaglia, Sr., TE/ILB; Tommy Buetow, Sr., RB/OLB; Connor MacDonald, Sr., OL/DL; Chip Kelley, Sr., C/ILB; Shea Cucinotta, Jr., RB/DB; J’Quan Neal, Jr., RB/DB; Luke Arsenault, Soph., QB/DB; Nick Marden, Soph., RB/ILB; Henry O’Neill, Soph., RB/DB
Newcomers: Kyle Heidt, Sr., TE/OLB; Joseph Welch, Sr., TE/OLB; Braeden Zellen, Sr., OG/ILB; Devin Gannon, Jr., OL/DL; Tony D’Arcangelo, Jr., OL/DL
Captains: Kyle Donovan, Casey Birdsall
Candidates: 43
Returning leaders: Kyle Donovan 643 total yards, 12 total TDs; Brady Dore 703 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Returning honorees: Kyle Donovan and Brady Dore, All-CAL
Odds and ends: Despite finishing below .500, Amesbury football came on strong at the end of the year and reached its second straight Division 5 North Final in 2019. This year’s team returns top two players Kyle Donovan and Brady Dore along with an experienced offensive line. ... Donovan is committed to play Division 2 college football at Stonehill and Connor MacDonald is committed to Division 3 Anna Maria. ... Drew MacDonald is expected to be Amesbury’s starting quarterback. ... Tony D’Arcangelo is a former Daily News Coming Attractions selection who is back in Amesbury after playing his sophomore year at Winnacunnet (NH). D’Arcangelo is the great grandson of former Amesbury High coach Tony Tassinari and is expected to see time on both sides of the line.
Assistants: Ross McLellan, Collin Sullivan, Kevin Donovan, Clay LaForte, Troy Burrell, Steve Cotrupi
Newburyport
Coach Ben Smolski: (4th year, 16-17)
2019 record: 5-6, lost in D5 North first round
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-2-5
Returning starters: Trevor Ward, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 175; John Donovan, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 195; Charlie Cahalane, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 180; Tyler Foley, Sr., RB/LB, 5-8, 175; Jacob Buontempo, Sr., RB/DB, 5-10, 180; Zach Wilson, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 185; Jason Tamayoshi, Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 180; Jack Roper, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 210; Nicolas Collela, Sr., OL/LB, 5-8, 220; Sam Cooper, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 220; Nick Petty, Sr., WR/LB, 5-10, 170; Finn Sullivan, Jr., QB/DB, 5-11, 170; Lucas Stallard, Jr., WR/LB, 6-0, 180; Eamonn Sullivan, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2, 230
Returning lettermen: Jack Breighner, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 170; Roan Connolly, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 205; Jeffrey Thurston, Jr., WR/OLB, 5-11, 175; Cole Jones, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 170; Michael Tilley, Jr., OL/LB, 5-10, 170; Jason Richard, Jr., OL/DL, 5-9, 210; Brady Ford, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 190
Newcomers: Jax Budgell, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 180; Aidan Geary, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 195; Andrew Goodwin, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 175; Zachary Guillou, Sr., WR/LB, 5-10, 190; Tomas Jahn, Sr., TE/DL, 6-2, 170; Alex Lessard, Sr., RB/DB, 5-11, 170; Owen McNeil, Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 170; Alex Myhre, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 160; Nikolai Novak, Sr., WR/DB, 5-7, 170; Tristan Vincent, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 200; Riley Baker, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 220; Nikolas Bifsas, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 190; James Hargreaves, Sr., QB/LB, 6-1, 185; Andrew Cullen, Sr., WR/DL, 6-6, 200; Aidan Blunt, Jr., RB/DB, 5-7, 165; Ethan Estep, Jr., TE/DL, 6-2, 170; Evan Landry, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 175; Sami Elias, Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 245; Robert Merenda, Jr., OL/DL, 5-8, 225; Connor Smith, Jr., RB/LB, 5-8, 170; Elijah Contrino, Soph., WR/LB, 5-11, 180; Jack Hadden, Soph., RB/LB, 6-0, 190; Will Walsh, Soph., OL/DL, 6-2, 200
Captains: Trevor Ward, John Donovan, Jason Tamayoshi, Charlie Cahalane
Candidates: 78
Returning leaders: Jacob Buontempo 90-547, 8 rushing TDs; Trevor Ward 807 total yards, 5 total TDs
Returning honorees: Trevor Ward, All-CAL
Odds and ends: Trevor Ward is the area’s only returning All-CAL selection and is expected to rank among the league’s top all-around players. ... John Donovan is committed to play Division 3 college football at WPI. ... Jacob Buontempo came on strong at the end of 2019, rushing for 486 yards and 8 touchdowns in Newburyport’s last five games. ... Finn Sullivan will be Newburyport’s starting quarterback, earning the job full-time after helping the Clippers to a strong finish in 2019 after taking over mid-season. ... Newburyport has added 14 new seniors who came out for the first time for Fall 2 football, the most notable of those being Jax Budgell, a former Tilton School standout who transferred to Newburyport High for his senior year due to the pandemic. Budgell is committed to play Division 2 college baseball at St. Anselm.
Assistants: Anthony Callahan, John Webber, Chris Boardman, Jason Beauparlant, James Hundertmark, John Morris, Dan Juralewicz, Steve Bradbury, Glenn Farrell, Brian Hughes
Pentucket
Co-coaches Steve Hayden (38th year, 229-174-2) and Dan Leary (3rd year, 14-8)
2019 record: 9-2, lost in D5 North semifinals
Offense: Spread; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters: Andrew Melone, Sr., WR/DB; Dylan O’Rourke, Sr., RB/DB; Charlie Walsh, Sr., LB; Michael Perlitch, Sr., OL/DL; Chase Dwight, Jr., QB/LB; Will Sutton, Jr.. WR/DB; John Smith, Jr., OL/DL
Returning lettermen: Joe Lynch, Sr., WR/LB; John O’Bara, Sr., OL/DL; Cam St. Louis, Sr., WR/DB; Jaheim Guy, Sr., OL/DL; Aidan Tierney, Jr., WR/DB/K; Donovan Rivers, Jr., OL/DL; Adam Payne, Jr., WR/DB; C.J. Condon, Jr., WR/DB; Remo Pezzi, Jr., OL/LB; Chris Tineo, Jr., OL/LB; Johnny Igoe, Soph., RB/DB; Henry Walsh, Soph., LB
Newcomers: Silas Bucco, Sr., WR/DB; Ethan Ruszkowski, Sr., WR/DB; Richie Labritz, Sr., OL/DL; Bryce Winter, Jr., OL/LB; Jimmy Igoe, Jr., RB/LB; Brandon Lee, Jr., WR/DB; Frank Majewski, Jr., WR/DB; Paul Parachojak, Jr., WR/LB; Michael Bochman, Jr., OL/DL; Ethan Drummond, Jr., OL/DL; Spenser Wood, Jr., RB/DB; Noel Prouty, Jr., OL/LB; Caden Meisner, Jr., WR/LB; Ryan Pfifferling, Jr., WR/DB; Kyle Ventola, Soph., RB/LB
Captains: Andrew Melone, Dylan O’Rourke, Joe Lynch
Candidates: 68
Returning leaders: Andrew Melone 36-308 receiving, 8 total TD; Aidan Tierney 41 PATs
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Pentucket will miss the first two games of the season due to a COVID-19 shutdown in the preseason, which will prevent the team’s varsity roster from completing its preseason practice requirements until March 23. Barring any additional issues the team is expected to open its season on March 26 at Lynnfield. ... Pentucket ranked among the top teams in Division 5 in 2019 after switching to a spread offense following decades using the Wing-T. Andrew Melone, one of the team’s top weapons since 2018, is back and Chase Dwight and Will Sutton are currently vying for the starting quarterback job. ... New assistant coach Tim Freiermuth is a former Pentucket star and is the older brother of current Pentucket field hockey star Meg Freiermuth and NFL Draft prospect Pat Freiermuth.
Assistants: Matt Lovett, Tim Freiermuth, Josh Wesolowski, Travis Bounsy
Triton
Coach Ryan McCarthy: (3rd year, 2-20)
2019 record: 2-9, didn’t make tournament
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-3
Returning starters: Kyle Odoy, Sr., QB; Alden Lentz, Sr., WR/DB; Hayden DeLisi, Sr., OL/DL; Cam Paquette, Sr., WR/DB; Ty Scholtz, Sr., WR/DB; Dan Rivera, Sr., RB/LB; Mason Martinello, Jr., OL/DL; Jared Leonard, Jr., WR/DB; Ashton Wonson, Soph., OL/DL
Returning lettermen: Kan Sicard, Sr., WR/LB; Dylan Watson, Jr., WR/DB; Louis Bohlen, Jr., OL/LB; Eliot Lent, Jr., TE/LB; Nick Nguyen, Jr., OL/DL; Artie Stanley, Jr., WR/DB; Tony Sforza, Soph., OL/DL
Newcomers: Kyle Scibetta, Sr., RB/LB; Joe Delmonico, Sr., WR/DB; Jake Cole, Jr., TE/DL; Zander Rolfe, Jr., OL/LB; Garrett Lee, Jr., OL/DL; Josh Nigro, Jr., OL/DL; Nathan Miller, Soph., RB/LB; Dominic Cardillo, Soph., TE/DL; Liam Kneeland, Frosh., TE/DL
Captains: Kyle Odoy, Alden Lentz, Hayden DeLisi
Candidates: 54
Returning leaders: Ty Scholtz 40/61, 475 yards, 4 passing TDs; Kyle Odoy 39-257, 6 rushing TDs; Jared Leonard 18-127 receiving
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Triton is once again looking to bounce back after an injury-ravaged 2019 season. Starting quarterback Kyle Odoy is finally healthy after missing most of the last two seasons due to a series of shoulder injuries, and if he is able to stay on the field is expected to be the area’s top offensive player this Fall 2 season. The Vikings have already been bit by the bug, however, as key starters Quintin McHale and Seth DeLong are both out for the season due to offseason injuries.
Assistants: Adam Joffre, Jimmy Mical, Shawn McElligott, Scott Brennan, Chris Valaskatgis, Eric Burgos, Cole Hughes
