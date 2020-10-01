Amesbury
Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (8th year, 24-43)
2019 record: 2-4
Top returning runners: Abbey Allain, Sr.; Ryanne Leary, Sr.; Madison Sanchez, Sr.; Jayne McCue, Jr.; Calista Chabot, Jr.; Sadie Cacho-Negrete, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Piper Hogg, Jr.; Anna Bailey, Jr.; Julia Penny, Jr.; Annica Chambers, Soph.; Molly Tonks, Soph.
Captains: Abbey Allain, Ryanne Leary, Madison Sanchez
Top returning placers: Abbey Allain 35th at CAL Open
Odds and ends: Sophomore Sadie Cacho-Negrete was among the area’s top freshman last fall and could be poised to take a big step forward this season. ... Amesbury has four runners back who competed at last fall’s Cape Ann League championships.
Assistants: Andrew Goodwin
Georgetown
Coach Brian Masys: (15th year)
2019 record: 3-2
Top returning runners: Grace Sousa, Sr.; Julia Mastrostefano, Soph.; Avery Upite, 8th grade
Newcomers: None
Captain: Grace Sousa
Top returning placers: Grace Sousa 5th at D6 championships, Avery Upite 6th at D6 championships
Odds and ends: The Georgetown girls only have three runners in their program this fall, which isn’t enough to officially score a meet. As a result, Georgetown will forfeit all of its meets unless more girls join the program. Even if that winds up happening, the Royals will still run their races, and Grace Sousa and Avery Upite are both expected to rank among the top runners in the league.
Assistants: None
Newburyport
Coach Matt Valli: (1st year)
2019 record: 5-1, Division 4 champions
Top returning runners: Caroline Walsh, Sr.; Addie Moore, Sr.; Emma Keith, Sr.; Caroline Kelly, Sr.; Clara Riley, Sr.; Hailey LaRosa, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Elizabeth Boelke, Soph.; Bristol Banovic, Frosh.; Gianna Minichiello, Frosh.; Abigail Kelly, Frosh.
Captains: Caroline Walsh, Emma Keith, Addie Moore
Top returning placers: Caroline Kelly 26th at D5 championships
Odds and ends: Longtime head coach Don Hennigar (250-70 in 34 seasons) is taking a leave of absence from the Newburyport cross country program this fall due to the risks posed by the pandemic. ... Newburyport will not have any home meets this fall because Maudslay State Park isn’t available for competitions. The team will still get to practice on its home course. ... Sophomore Hailey LaRosa is expected to enjoy a breakout season after a strong freshman campaign.
Assistants: Meagan King, Meghan Clark, Jeff Bachman
Pentucket
Coach Todd Ruland: (12th year)
2019 record: 4-2
Top returning runners: Liv Cole, Sr.; Emily Kawiecki, Sr.; Kate Kelly, Sr.; Casey Pedersen, Sr.; Phoebe Rubio, Jr.; Emily Rubio, Jr.; Ella Edic, Jr.; Brianna Whyman, Jr.; Audrey Conover, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Ava Becchi, Sr.; Riley Hamel, Jr.; Sage Smith, Soph.; Kaylie Dalgar, Frosh.; Brooke Zaneski, Frosh.
Captains: Liv Cole, Emily Kawiecki, Kate Kelly, Casey Pedersen
Top returning placers: Phoebe Rubio 11th at D2 All-States, Audrey Conover 8th at D5 championships, Ella Edic 21st at D5 championships
Odds and ends: Phoebe Rubio is the reigning Daily News MVP and is once again expected to rank among the league’s top competitors this fall. ... Kate Kelly and Ava Becchi are finally healthy after being limited by injury for most of high school, and coach Todd Ruland said he is hopeful they will both enjoy successful senior years.
Assistants: Keith Sherman, Shelby White
Triton
Coach Joe Colbert: (18th year)
2019 record: 6-0, Division 5 champions
Top returning runners: Sarah Harrington, Sr.; Kyla Prussman, Sr.; Isabella Silva, Sr.; Ellie Gay-Killeen, Jr.; Ella Visconti, Jr.; Robin Sanger, Soph.; Erin Wallwork, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Savannah Colbert, Frosh.; Ava Burl, 8th grade; Alexa Bonasera, 8th grade; Kailyn Flynn, 8th grade; Ava Herrera, 8th grade; Elodie Muller, 8th grade
Captains: Sarah Harrington, Kyla Prussman
Top returning placers: Ellie Gay-Killeen 4th at D5 championships, Sarah Harrington 12th at D5 championships, Kyla Prussman 20th at D5 championships
Odds and ends: Triton returns eight of its top 10 runners from last year’s Division 5 championship team and is expected to once again rank among the top programs in the CAL. The Vikings have put together back-to-back undefeated CAL championship seasons and haven’t lost a dual meet since 2017.
Assistants: Chris Jordan, Tyler Colbert
