Georgetown
Coach Jessica Upton: (1st year)
2019 record: 7-11, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (4): Erin Irons, Sr., midfield; Elle Schneider, Sr., midfield; Abbie Donahue, Sr., midfield; Bridget Cannata, Sr., defense
Returning lettermen: Casey Mahoney, Jr., midfield; Lindsey Mills, Jr., defense
Newcomers: Lily Gilmore, Sr., attack; Christina Hardy, Sr., attack; Allison Deluca, Jr., midfield; Isabella Garofalo, Jr., attack; Mary Surette, Soph., midfield; Emily Swanton, Soph., attack; Nayla Anderson, Frosh., defense; Molly Giguere, Frosh., midfield; Kayla Gibbs, Frosh., goalie; Abby Stauss, Frosh., defense; Lyla Schneider, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Erin Irons, Elle Schneider, Abbie Donahue, Bridget Cannata
Candidates: 27
Returning leaders: Erin Irons 18 goals, 9 assists; Elle Schneider 20 goals, 5 assists; Casey Mahoney 19 goals, 3 assists; Abbie Donahue 12 goals, 9 assists
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New coach Jessica Upton previously spent nine seasons at Salem, where she led the Witches to four straight Northeastern Conference South titles and was named NEC Coach of the Year in 2013. She takes over for Morgan Sitarz, who went 18-21 with a state tournament appearance in two seasons as coach. ... Georgetown returns four of its top six scorers from 2019 this spring. ... Erin Irons is coming off a standout hockey season as the first captain of the Newburyport girls hockey co-op and hopes to play club lacrosse at Clemson next year.
Assistants: Shannon Duella
Newburyport
Coach Catherine Batchelder: (15th year, 143-89)
2019 record: 15-5, lost in D2 North finals
Returning starters (8): Sam King, Sr., attack; Erin Osinski, Sr., goalie; Lily Spaulding, Sr., defense; Lily Troupe, Sr., defense; Liberty Palermino, Sr., midfield; Anneliese Truesdale, Sr., midfield; Audrey Cooper, Jr., defense; Emily Fuller, Jr., attack
Returning lettermen: Laney Lucci, Sr., midfield; Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Sr., attack
Newcomers: Sydney Turner, Jr., attack; Anna Affolter, Soph., midfield; Izzy Rosa, Soph., attack; Makenna Ward, Soph., defense/midfield; Kiara Farrar, Soph., defense; Annie Shay, Soph., midfield; Lilly Ragusa, Soph., defense; Emma Goley, Soph., attack; Kate Keller, Frosh., goalie; Olivia McDonald, Frosh., midfield; Josie Palma, Frosh., defense; Rita Cahalane, Frosh., midfield; Lilly Pons, Frosh., attack; Maddie Heath, Frosh., attack; Brela Pavao, Frosh., attack
Captains: Lily Spaulding, Erin Osinski, Sam King
Candidates: 27
Returning leaders: Sam King 61 goals, 7 assists; Emily Fuller 9 goals, 25 assists
Returning honorees: Sam King All-CAL, Lily Troupe CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Newburyport girls lacrosse has won three straight CAL Kinney titles and reached three straight Division 2 North Finals, a stretch that also included back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and state semifinal appearances from 2017-18. ... Newburyport has four players committed to play lacrosse in college, those being Sam King (Duquesne), Lily Spaulding (Bentley), Lily Troupe (Endicott) and Maddie Desimio-Maloney (Simmons).
Assistants: Meredith Tierney, Cyndi Doyle, Beth O’Brien
Pentucket
Coach Angela Palmer: (1st year)
2019 record: 8-9, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (2): Mackenzie Currie, Sr., defense; Greta Maurer, Sr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Lana Mickelson, Jr., midfield; Charlene Basque, Jr., attack; Jocelynn Alcantara, Jr., goalie
Newcomers: Abby Hurlburt, Sr., attack; Meg Freiermuth, Jr., midfield; Gabby Cloutier, Jr., defense; Gabby Acardi, Jr., attack; Lauren Nightingale, Jr., attack; Audrey Conover, Soph., midfield; Maddie Kuchar, Soph., midfield; Katie Drislane, Soph., midfield; Sarah Graininger, Soph., attack; Bethany Cloutier, Soph., goalie; Ashley Gagnon, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Mackenzie Currie, Abby Hurlburt, Greta Maurer
Candidates: 25
Returning leaders: Greta Maurer 34 goals, 23 assists
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New coach Angela Palmer was previously a Maryland All-State selection who went on to play Division 1 lacrosse at the University of Delaware. She has since spent the last eight years with the Pentucket Youth Lacrosse program, serving as director for six years while recently taking over as president. She takes over for Erica Weber, who went 8-9 in her lone season as coach. ... Senior tri-captain Mackenzie Currie is committed to play Division 3 college basketball at St. Jospeh’s College (ME). ... Meg Freiermuth is a two-time Daily News All-Star for field hockey. She is the latest in a long line of great athletes from her family, the most notable being recent Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick Pat Freiermuth.
Assistants: Todd Conover, Matthew Felzani
Triton
Coach Stacey Beaulieu: (15th year, 122-127-1)
2019 record: 12-9, lost in D2 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (3): Kate Trojan, Jr., midfield; Ashley Silva, Jr., attack; Ella Visconti, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: No additional returnees
Newcomers: Makala Erickson, Jr., defense; Margaret Farrell, Jr., defense; Maddie Hillick, Jr., attack; Jocelyn Noyes, Jr., attack; Taylor Shorey, Jr., defense; Olivia Thistlewood, Jr., attack; Sophia Walsh, Jr., midfield; Chloe Connors, Soph., midfield; Caitlin Frary, Soph., attack/defense; Kayla Harrington, Soph., midfield; Brooke Nangle, Soph., midfield; Julia Price, Soph., goalie; Allison Pugh, Soph., defense; Maya Sullivan, Soph., midfield; Faye Hughes, Frosh., attack/defense; Olivia Karvielis, Frosh., attack/defense; Lauren Manning, Frosh., attack/defense; Emily O’Shea, Frosh., attack/defense; Gabby Siy, Frosh., attack/defense
Captains: Kate Trojan, Ashley Silva, Ella Visconti
Returning leaders: Kate Trojan 34 goals, 5 assists
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Kate Trojan is committed to play for RIT and Ashley Silva will play at Bridgewater State. ... New sophomore Chloe Connors has reportedly turned heads in the preseason and should make an impact for the Vikings this spring.
Assistants: Pat Silva
