Amesbury
Coach Kaitlin MacCall: (1st year)
2019 record: 13-7, lost in D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (0): None
Newcomers: Molly Amundsen, Sr.; Alexandra Labrecque, Sr.; Kanthi Patel, Sr.; Meghan Croteau, Sr.; Renee Vachon, Sr.; Angie Osorio, Sr.; Meryn Upson, Soph.; Kristina Wright, Soph.
Captains: Molly Amundsen, Alexandra Labrecque
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New coach Kaitlin MacCall takes over for Brett Manoloff, who went 64-111 in 10 seasons as coach but who led Amesbury to three straight tournament appearances in his final three seasons. Manoloff stepped down following the 2019 season after taking a new job as Director of Junior Tennis at the Newburyport Tennis Club.
Assistants: Alina Lingley
Newburyport
Coach Carly Fair: (3rd year, 15-5)
2019 record: 15-5, lost in D2 North Finals
Returning starters (3): Molly Page, Sr.; Li McClure, Sr.; Katherine O’Connor, Jr.
Returning lettermen: Elle Doucette, Sr.; Elizabeth Newman, Sr.
Newcomers: Emma Johnson, Sr.; Caroline Schulson, Soph.; Ana Lynch, Frosh.; Riley McLoy, Frosh.
Captains: Molly Page, Li McClure
Candidates: 56
Returning honorees: Li McClure and Katherine O’Connor All-CAL
Odds and ends: Newburyport girls tennis has won three straight CAL Kinney titles and reached the Division 2 North Finals in back-to-back seasons. ... Li McClure and Katherine O’Connor earned All-CAL honors as a second doubles pairing in 2019 and should take on bigger roles this spring. ... Newcomer Caroline Schulson is an accomplished player on the USTA club circuit and is currently ranked as a top 10 prospect in New England according to TennisRecruiting.net.
Assistants: Carla Breton
Pentucket
Coach Alexi Gilmore: (1st year)
2019 record: 9-7, lost in D3 North semifinals
Returning starters (4): Olivia Colby, Sr.; Libby Jackson, Sr.; Anna Milne, Sr.; Cera Whitney, Sr.; Parker Greason, Jr.; Ava Spencer, Jr.
Newcomers: Sophie Heussar, Sr.; Meg Arnette, Sr.; Lindsey Whalen, Frosh.
Captains: Olivia Colby, Sophie Heussar, Anna Milne
Candidates: 24
Returning honorees: Olivia Colby Daily News MVP and All-CAL
Odds and ends: New coach Alexi Gilmore recently graduated from Norwich University, where he played four years of Division 3 college tennis. He succeeds Tracey Smith, who led Pentucket to a 9-7 record and a trip to the Division 3 North semifinals in 2019. ... Top player Olivia Colby is the reigning Daily News Girls Tennis MVP and is committed to play at Franciscan University in Ohio.
Assistants: None
Triton
Coach Grant Bellino: (1st year)
2019 record: 4-12, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (3): Julia Casaletto, Sr.; Riley Keeler, Sr.; Luana Koetzer, Sr.
Newcomers: Lilly Schroeder, Sr.; Faith Decker, Sr.; Emma Campbell, Soph.; Bri Welch, Soph.; Tessa Darke, Frosh.
Captains: Julia Casaletto, Riley Keeler
Candidates: 17
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New coach Grant Bellino is a former three-sport athlete at Amesbury High who went on to play basketball at Northern Essex Community College and was an assistant for Amesbury boys tennis for two seasons between 2014-15. He has been working towards his Bachelor’s and now Master’s in history at Salem State ever since and has remained involved in tennis throughout. Bellino takes over for Rich Dube, who went 4-12 in his lone season as coach in 2019. ... Julia Casaletto, Riley Keeler and Tessa Darke will be Triton’s top three singles players.
Assistants: Kathy Casaletto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.