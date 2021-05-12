Amesbury
Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (33rd year)
2019 record: 7-1, D4 state champions
Top returning performers: Madison Sanchez, Sr., pole vault; Abigail Allain, Sr., distance; Ryanne Leary, Sr., distance; Nixie Raymond, Jr., sprints; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., throws/hurdles
Promising newcomers: Avery Hallinan, Jr., throws/middle distance; Lidya Belanger, Soph., hurdles/jumps; Sadie Cacho-Negrete, Soph., distance; Anna Tessmer, Soph., middle distance; Meagan McAndrews, Soph., hurdles/throws
Captains: Madison Sanchez, Ryanne Leary
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Amesbury girls track has won back-to-back Division 4 championships and will be looking to make it three in a row this spring. The Indians got off to a strong start with a win over Triton last week. ... Madison Sanchez is committed to UMass Lowell for the pole vault and juniors Nixie Raymond, McKenna Hallinan and Avery Hallinan are expected to rank among the best in their respective events this spring. ... Abby Allain earned Daily News Cross Country All-Star honors last fall.
Assistants: Keith Walton, Kevin Johnston, Andrew Goodwin
Newburyport
Coach Mike McCormick: (4th year, 6-10)
2019 season: 3-5
Top returning performers: Sophia Leydon, Sr., hurdles; Norah McElhinney, Sr., jumps/sprints; Leah Metsker, Sr., jumps; Clara Riley, Sr., distance; Caroline Walsh, Sr., distance; Matigan Defeo, Sr., throws; Addie Moore, Sr., distance; Caity Rooney, Jr., jumps/hurdles; Meg Murray, Jr., jumps/sprints; Olivia D’Ambrosio, Jr., distance; Molly Webster, Jr., jumps/sprints; Tatiana Koglin, Jr., throws
Promising newcomers: Ellie Schulson, Sr., sprints; Gabby Riethmueller, Soph., sprints/jumps; Hannah Steinberg, Soph., hurdles; Hollis Ellrot, Soph., jumps; Annabell Murray, Soph., sprints/jumps; Violet Moore, Soph., sprints; Blake Parker, Soph., sprints; Abby Kelly, Frosh., distance; Katie Conway, Frosh., sprints/jumps; Elizabeth Boelke, Frosh., distance; Sasha Leydon, Frosh., sprints/jumps
Captains: Emma Delahanty, Leah Metsker, Norah McElhinney, Fiona Dunphy
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Newburyport girls track has won three straight CAL Kinney titles for the indoor season and will be looking to carry its momentum from the Fall 2 season forward this spring. The Clippers got a big boost when senior Ellie Schulson, a Division 1 tennis recruit and a CAL All-Star middle distance runner in Fall 2, opted to stick with track for her last season of high school. ... Junior Caity Rooney is an athlete to watch as a jumper and hurdler. ... Caroline Walsh was a Daily News Cross Country All-Star last fall. ... Newburyport won its outdoor opener against Lynnfield last week.
Assistants: Don Hennigar, Brian Moore, Patrick Sheehan
Pentucket
Coach Steve Derro: (24th year)
2019 record: 4-4
Top returning performers: Syeira Campbell, Sr., sprints; Kinneal Dickens, Sr., hurdles/pole vault; Erin Muir, Sr., distance; Helen Olson, Sr., sprints; Casey Pedersen, Sr., distance; Katelyn Sudbay, Sr., sprints; Emily Rubio, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Phoebe Rubio, Jr., distance; Jillian Colbert, Jr., sprints/pole vault; Ella Edic, Jr., distance; Hannah Linehan, Jr., hurdles/pole vault
Promising newcomers: Kate Kelly, Sr., distance; Lia Alsup, Soph., sprints; Sabrina Campbell, Soph., sprints/jumps; Reese Gallant, Soph., sprints/jumps; Lia Goodwin, Soph., hurdles/throws; Libby Murphy, Soph., distance/throws; Sage Smith, Soph., sprints/jumps; Kaylie Dalgar, Frosh., distance; Ava Synder, Frosh., throws
Captains: Syeira Campbell, Kinneal Dickens, Helen Olson, Casey Pedersen
Returning honorees: Syeira Campbell, Emily Rubio, Phoebe Rubio
Odds and ends: Syeira Campbell is committed to American International College and Kinneal Dickens to Endicott College. ... Emily and Phoebe Rubio are twins, and Syeira and Sabrina Campbell are sisters. ... Freshman Kaylie Dalgar broke out as one of the region’s top cross country runners this past fall, earning Daily News Cross Country All-Star honors along with Phoebe Rubio.
Assistants: Joe Kulis, Todd Ruland, Matt Mezzetti, Keith Sherman
Triton
Coach Joe Colbert: (15th year)
2019 record: 6-2
Top returning performers: Sarah Harrington, Sr., distance; Grace Sousa, Sr., distance; Kyla Prussman, Sr., distance; Julia Beauvais, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Emelia Hight, Jr., sprints; Bliss Richards, Jr., sprints
Promising newcomers: Janet Amasa-Titus, Soph., sprints; Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Soph., sprints; Trinity Cole, Soph., sprints; Robin Sanger, Soph., distance; Erin Wallwork, Soph., distance; Arianna Basille, Frosh., sprints; Elise Blanchet, Frosh., distance/jumps; Sophia Lesinski, Frosh., hurdles/jumps; Kendall Liebert, Frosh., hurdles/jumps; Anna Romano, Frosh., distance/jumps; Zoe Rivera, Frosh., sprints; Ava Burl, 8th grade, distance; Alexa Bonasera, 8th grade, sprints/jumps; Maggie Fitzgerald, 8th grade, distance
Captains: Sarah Harrington, Kyla Prussman, Julia Beauvais
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Triton girls track will feature a largely new roster with only six primary contributors returning. The team’s three seniors are all distance standouts, with Sarah Harrington earning Daily News Cross Country MVP this past fall while Grace Sousa, a Georgetown High student, was the area’s top 2-miler in the Fall 2 season. ... Freshman Kendall Liebert enjoyed a strong debut last week, placing first in the 400 and high jump against Amesbury.
Assistants: Tyler Colbert, Graham Eaton, Danielle Perkins, Chris Jordan
