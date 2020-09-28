Amesbury
Coach Sam Burnham: (1st year)
2019 record: 2-11
Returning starters (2): Brady Landry, Sr.; Ian Pelletier, Jr.
Returning lettermen: Seth Burdick, Sr.; Billy Sprounis, Jr.
Newcomers: Connor MacDonald, Sr., Brady Nash, Soph.; Matt Anderson, Frosh.; Jack Welch, Frosh.; Jaime Gray, Frosh.; Ben Richard, Frosh.; Cole LeBlanc, Frosh.; Owen Packard, Frosh.; Sebastien Boisvert, Frosh.
Captain: Brady Landry
Candidates: 15
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New coach Sam Burnham graduated from Amesbury High in 2015 and was a member of the undefeated 2014 Amesbury golf team that won the CAL title and placed sixth at the Division 3 state championships.
Assistants: None
Georgetown
Coach Chris Young: (8th year, 14-66)
2019 record: 5-7
Returning starters (4): Jack Sorenson, Sr.; Justin Giangrande, Jr.; Harry Sostek, Jr.; Logan Corriveau, Soph.
Newcomers: Justin Murphy, Sr.; Will Sorenson, 8th grade
Captains: Jack Sorenson, Logan Corriveau
Returning honorees: Logan Corriveau, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Sophomore Logan Corriveau made an immediate impact as a freshman last fall, earning Team MVP and Daily News All-Star honors while leading Georgetown to one of its best seasons since splitting off from the Pentucket co-op program in 2013.
Assistants: None
Newburyport
Coach Steve Malenfant: (10th season, 88-56)
2019 record: 8-6
Returning starters (7): Andrew Cullen, Sr.; Colin Richmond, Sr.; Sam Lyman, Sr.; Matt Reeves, Sr.; Grady Childs, Sr.; Joe O’Connell, Jr.; Tyler Cowles, Jr.
Newcomers: Jake Palma, Sr.; Cam Collette, Jr.; Charlie Forrest, Soph.
Captains: Andrew Cullen, Colin Richmond, Sam Lyman, Matt Reeves
Candidates: 18
Returning honorees: Andrew Cullen and Sam Lyman, All-CAL
Odds and ends: The Newburyport golf program is dedicating its season to former assistant Bill Gurczak, who passed away at age 78 last month. Gurczak spent 10 years as an assistant with the Newburyport golf team and 12 years with the Clipper baseball team. ... Coach Steve Malenfant returns after taking a year off due to an injury. Former coach Bill Pettingell returned to fill in during Malenfant’s absence, reaching 100 career wins during his interim season (101-66).
Assistants: None
Pentucket
Coach Dan Beaton: (1st year)
2019 record: 1-13
Returning starters (4): Dom Cignetti, Sr.; Colby Jaslowich, Sr.; Ava Spencer, Jr.; James Valeri, Jr.
Newcomers: Dignan Jaslowich, Jr.; Owen Raftery, Jr.; Ethan Davey, Jr.; Nick Kutcher, Frosh.
Captains: Ava Spencer, Dom Cignetti, Colby Jaslowich
Candidates: 11
Returning honorees: Ava Spencer, All-CAL
Odds and ends: New coach Dan Beaton graduated from Pentucket in 2015 and was a Daily News Golf All-Star as a senior in 2014. He takes over for his aunt Jayne Beaton, who served as Pentucket golf coach for 13 years.
Assistants: John Cluney
Triton
Coach Rich Dube: (15th year, 198-59)
2019 record: 18-0, 9th at D3 North sectionals
Returning starters (3): Cael Kohan, Sr.; Rick Gardella, Soph.; Braeden McDonald, Soph.
Returning lettermen: Stone Butler, Sr.; Connor Houlihan, Soph.; Griffin Houlihan, Soph.; Evan Mace, Soph.
Newcomers: Colin Pearson, Soph.; Gavin Colby, Soph.; Wes Rollins, Soph.; Alex Monteiro, Soph.; Noah Winnick, Frosh.
Captains: Cael Kohan
Candidates: 13
Returning honorees: Cael Kohan, Daily News MVP; Rick Gardella, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Senior Cael Kohan has ranked as area’s top golfer for two years straight and helped lead Vikings to an undefeated regular season last fall. ... Connor and Griffin Houlihan are twins.
Assistants: Tom McElligott
