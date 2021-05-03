Amesbury
Coach Jacquie Waters: (6th year, 68-25)
2019 record: 19-4, lost in D3 North semifinals
Returning starters (5): Julia Campbell, Sr., OF; Olivia DeLong, Jr., 1B/P; Alana Delisle, Jr., P/INF; Olivia Levasseur, Jr., P/INF; Ella Bezanson, Jr., OF
Returning lettermen: Maddie DiPietro, Sr., OF; Veronica Deacon, Sr., INF
Newcomers: Zena Fitzgerald, Jr., INF; Nuala Arsenault, Jr., INF/OF; Amelia Kirby, Jr., INF/OF; Odessa Montello, Jr., INF/OF; Ella Delisle, Soph., C/OF; Lauren Celia, Soph., OF; Izzy Levasseur, Frosh., P/INF; Cali Catarius, Frosh., C/INF
Captains: Julia Campbell, Veronica Deacon, Maddie DiPietro
Candidates: 18
Returning leaders: Olivia DeLong .520, 31 runs, 26 RBI, 2 home runs, 1.22 ERA, 52 strikeouts in 46 innings; Ella Bezanson .415, 20 runs, 14 RBI; Alana Delisle 1.39 ERA, 67 strikeouts in 70.1 innings
Returning honorees: Olivia DeLong and Alana Delisle All-CAL, Julia Campbell and Olivia Levasseur CAL All-Stars
Odds and ends: Amesbury is expected to contend for a Division 3 state championship with most of its top performers from 2019 back. Olivia DeLong and Alana Delisle were both among the North Shore’s top pitchers as freshmen, with DeLong boasting a huge bat as well, and Julia Campbell, Olivia Levasseur and Ella Bezanson were all among the league’s top hitters too. ... Amesbury has won seven straight CAL Baker titles dating back to 2013. ... New assistant Emily Crannell was a standout at Wilmington, earning Middlesex League MVP honors in 2012 before playing Division 2 softball at St. Anselm.
Assistants: Jim Hounam, Adam Thibodeau, Nikki Savastano, Emily Crannell
Georgetown
Coach Jay Santomassino: (1st year)
2019 record: 1-18, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (2): Madeleine Mogavero, Sr., P; Allison Mansfield, Jr.. SS
Returning lettermen: No additional returnees
Newcomers: Lauren Dullea, Jr., C; Meghan Skahan, Jr., 3B; Lily Caplin, Soph., 1B; Zoey Halman, Soph., OF; Grace Allen, Soph., OF; Molly Furlong, Soph., OF; Brighton Mitchell, Soph., OF; Keira Cooper, Soph., OF; Mackenzie Sanderson, Soph., OF; Ava Ruggiero, Frosh., P/2B; Hannah Stevens, 8th grade, OF
Captains: Madeleine Mogavero, Allison Mansfield
Candidates: 13
Returning leaders: Madeleine Mogavero 100 innings, 78 strikeouts
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New coach Jay Santomassino previously served as varsity softball coach at Greater Lawrence, going 156-179 in 18 seasons as coach. Assistant coach Ari Cruz previously played for Santomassino at Greater Lawrence and hit 35 career home runs. ... Senior Madeleine Mogavero is the team’s top returning player, having served as starting pitcher as a sophomore while recording 78 strikeouts in 100 innings. She will attend Bucknell in the fall.
Assistants: Ted Schruender, Ari Cruz
Newburyport
Coach Bob Gillespie: (6th year, 32-46)
2019 record: 6-12, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (3): Cali Caponigro, Sr., C; Brooke Rogers, Sr., 1B/OF; Olivia Skibbee, Jr., OF
Returning lettermen: No additional returnees
Newcomers: Isabel Garcia, Sr., OF/1B; Skyler Ellison, Jr., OF/2B; Jennifer Masone, Soph., OF/2B; Madeline McLeod, Soph., 2B/C; Nieve Morrissey, Soph., CF/SS; Lea Quintiliani, Soph., 1B/P; Matigan Richmond, Soph., OF/2B; Ella Rogers, Soph., OF/1B; Keira Dowell, Frosh., OF/1B/P; Dakota Duncan, Frosh., OF/1B; Grace Habib, Frosh., 3B/C; Emma Keefe, Frosh., SS; Emily Meleedy, Frosh., P/SS
Captains: Cali Caponigro
Returning leaders: Cali Caponigro .358, 12 RBI, 11 runs
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Newburyport fields a young team with only three returning players back from the 2019 team. The Clippers boast 11 underclassmen, with sophomore Nieve Morrissey being the most accomplished varsity athlete so far after ranking among the CAL’s top sprinters in the Fall 2 track season. ... Senior captain Cali Caponigro is the top returning batter, having finished fourth on the team in batting (.358) as a sophomore in 2019.
Assistants: Paige Gouldthorpe, Kassidy Kennifick, Dave Brody
Pentucket
Coach Deb Smith: (1st year)
2019 record: 3-15, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (3): Charlotte Latham, Sr., P; Nicole Tocci, Sr., OF; Emma Lopata, Jr., INF
Returning lettermen: Sarah Sargent, Sr., INF; Jordan Gallant, Sr., OF; Meghan Hamel, Sr., OF
Newcomers: Bailey Stock, Jr., INF; Julia Daley, Jr., ; Meg Codair, Jr., OF; Ella Agocs, Soph., C; Nikki Mitchell, Soph., INF; Sydney Pichette, Soph., INF; Maryellen LaCroix, Soph., INF; Julia Connelly, Frosh., OF; Tannah Gatchell, Frosh., INF
Captains: Jordan Gallant, Charlotte Latham
Candidates: 30
Returning leaders: Charlotte Latham .326, 4.36 ERA, 46 strikeouts
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Head coach Deb Smith previously served as co-head coach in 2018, helping lead Pentucket to a 13-7 record that year. She took over as head coach officially last spring before the season was canceled and has been a longtime assistant.
Assistants: Julie Freitas
Triton
Coach Alan Noyes: (1st year)
2019 record: 19-2, lost in D2 North Final
Returning starters (0): None
Returning lettermen: Izzie Reiniger, Sr., 2B/RF
Newcomers: Emily Johnson, Sr., OF/INF; Gabriella McKendry, Sr., C/INF/OF; Katherine Malhoit, Sr., Util.; Haley Reghan, Soph., INF; Haleigh Harris, Soph, C/INF; Natalie Indingaro, Soph., OF; Olivia Kiricoples, Soph., INF/OF; Isabella Oldini, Soph., OF; Grace Romine, Soph., P/INF; Mallory Johnson, Frosh., P/INF; Kyla Story, Frosh., INF/OF; Skylar Colburn, Frosh., C/INF
Captains: Emily Johnson, Izzie Reiniger
Candidates: 25
Returning leaders: None
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Triton softball is effectively starting over, with only one player returning from the 2019 team that went 19-2, won the CAL Kinney title and reached the Division 2 North Finals. ... New coach Alan Noyes has 20 years of experience with the Firecrackers softball program and as an assistant with Tewksbury and Dracut. He takes over for Dave Dupere, who stepped down after the 2019 season after going 57-24 in four years as coach so he could spend more time watching his son Jared play college baseball at Northeastern.
Assistants: Julia Hartman, Darrell Favreau, Mike Roberge, Emily Karvielis, Katherine Quigley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.