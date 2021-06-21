CAL Tennis: Newburyport's Schulson earns CAL Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Newburyport sophomore Caroline Schulson has been dominant since the moment she first took the court as a first-year high school player this spring. Now, after finishing up an undefeated regular season, Schulson has been honored as the Cape Ann League's Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
Schulson was among numerous Newburyport girls tennis standouts to earn All-CAL recognition from the league. Teammate Elle Doucette was also honored at second singles, the undefeated pairing of Molly Page and Li McClure earned All-CAL at first doubles and head coach Carly Fair was honored as CAL Girls Coach of the Year.
Newburyport also won its fourth straight CAL Kinney title after going a perfect 12-0 in the regular season. The Clippers are now the top overall seed in the Division 2 North tournament and are seeking a third straight trip to the sectional final. Newburyport will open its tournament run on Monday at home against Arlington at Atkinson Common at 3:30 p.m.
On the boys side, Manchester Essex' Pieter Brueker was honored as CAL Boys Tennis Player of the Year and Lynnfield's Joe Dunn was Boys Coach of the Year. The Triton girls and Pentucket boys were honored with the league's Sportsmanship Award.
Girls Tennis
All-CAL
First Singles: Caroline Schulson, Newburyport; Stephanie Pratt, Manchester Essex
Second Singles: Elle Doucette, Newburyport; Jessie Miller, Manchester Essex; Elizabeth Grant, North Reading
Third Singles: Ana Radulski, Lynnfield
First Doubles: Molly Page and Li McClure, Newburyport; Ava Borgman and Ella Borgman, Ipswich
Second Doubles: Nora Gamber and Chloe Gern, Hamilton-Wenham
League Awards
Player of the Year: Caroline Schulson, Newburyport
Coach of the Year: Carly Fair, Newburyport
Sportsmanship: Triton
Boys Tennis
All-CAL
First Singles: Pieter Breuker, Manchester Essex; Will Gern, Hamilton-Wenham
Second Singles: Jamil Khodr, Lynnfield
Third Singles: Dan Levin, Lynnfield
First Doubles: David Kasdon and Jason Yang, Lynnfield; Stefan Messer and Sam Coves, Hamilton-Wenham
Second Doubles: Russell Kasdon and Rafik Khodr, Lynnfield
League Awards
Player of the Year: Pieter Breuker, Manchester Essex
Coach of the Year: Joe Dunn, Lynnfield
Sportsmanship: Pentucket
