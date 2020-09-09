The Cape Ann League will shift girls volleyball to the floating “Fall 2” season in early spring and move forward with all other lower risk sports this fall, multiple CAL athletic directors confirmed.
The decision to move girls volleyball was made due to concerns about playing an indoor sport with the coronavirus pandemic still an issue. The MIAA approved girls volleyball for the fall as long as players wear masks and safety modifications are implemented, but many leagues across the state, including the nearby Middlesex League, have opted to postpone and try playing later in the school year.
Football and fall cheerleading have already been pushed to the Fall 2 season due to the sports’ higher risk nature.
Should the league’s 11 school districts allow participation, the league plans to host golf, cross country, field hockey and soccer this coming fall. Tryouts are scheduled to begin on Sept. 18 and games would begin in early October.
The question of which schools will play is beginning to come into sharper focus.
On Wednesday night, Rockport became the fourth CAL school to approve fall sports. The Rockport School Committee voted 5-0 in favor of participation contingent on the Board of Health signing off at its meeting Thursday, making Rockport the first CAL district using a remote learning model to give fall sports the green light. Rockport joins Newburyport, Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield, all of which are using hybrid learning models and signaled their intention to play over the past week.
As many as four additional schools could join them on Thursday night. Amesbury, Triton, Georgetown and North Reading are all expected to discuss fall sports at their respective school committee meetings, with remote districts Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown also expected to take a vote on participation.
Pentucket and Manchester Essex are expected to present to their school committees next Tuesday, and Ipswich’s next meeting is scheduled for next Thursday, Sept. 17.
During his presentation to the school committee, Rockport athletic director John Parisi laid out several key points of the CAL’s plan. He confirmed that the league intends to play 10-game schedules in which every team plays each other once, that the field hockey and soccer teams will practice in cohorts to ensure athletes stay in small groups throughout the season, and that practice times will be limited to two hours or less.
In terms of gameday protocols, Parisi said buses will have designated drop-off points and that opposing teams will likely each have their own side of the field in order to allow sufficient room to spread out. Teams will also distribute rosters that include the contact info for each athlete to help facilitate contact tracing, and fans will not be allowed at games for at least the start of the season.
“When we have fans come to games that creates a whole other issue with contact tracing,” Parisi said. “As a league we decided it’s just easier to get the ball rolling, see how it goes for the first week or two and reevaluate after that.”
Parisi said he’d also spoken to his fall captains, who understand the importance of following the safety protocols and recognize that violations could mean the end of their seasons.
“All of them are willing to do whatever it takes in terms of policing the situation,” Parisi said. “They’re all willing and they will do whatever it takes to get on the field.”
