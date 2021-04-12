CAL Volleyball: Newburyport's Sydney Yim earns league's top honor

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoNewburyport's Sydney Yim, shown here setting the ball as teammate Viive Godtfredsen looks on, has been named CAL Player of the Year for girls volleyball this season.

 Michael Springer

NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport’s Sydney Yim has been named Cape Ann League MVP for girls volleyball, the league announced this weekend.

Yim, a senior setter, is committed to play Division 1 college volleyball at Purdue University and played a key role in leading the Clippers to their best season in program history. Newburyport finished the regular season 8-2 and goes into this week’s CAL Tournament as the No. 2 seed riding a seven-match winning streak.

Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo was also named CAL Coach of the Year, and Clipper senior Kate Sarra, the first and so far only four-year varsity player in program history, was named All-CAL. Junior outside hitter Ava Hartley was also honored as a CAL All-Star.

In addition to Newburyport’s honorees, Triton’s Mia Berardino and Molly Kimball were also honored as All-CAL selections. Triton’s Evelyn Pearson, Pentucket’s Arielle Cleveland and Georgetown’s Gabriella Rizza were honored as CAL All-Stars, and Triton and Georgetown shared the league’s Sportsmanship Award.

The CAL Tournament is scheduled to begin Monday, with Newburyport hosting Pentucket, Ipswich hosting Triton and Hamilton-Wenham hosting North Reading in the quarterfinals. Georgetown, which would have been the eight seed, will not participate in the tournament, meaning CAL champion Lynnfield will earn a first-round bye and face the winner of Ipswich and Triton in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Girls Volleyball

All-CAL

Newburyport: Sydney Yim, Sr., setter; Kate Sarra, Sr., libero; Triton: Mia Berardino, Jr., OH; Molly Kimball, Jr., setter; Lynnfield: Ava Buonfiglio, Sr., MH; Daniella Colarusso, Sr., libero; Ella Gizmunt, Soph., OH; Hamilton-Wenham: Emma Day, Sr., setter; Mia Flynn, Jr., OH; Ipswich: Louisa Roesler, Sr., DS; Meghan Wallace, Jr., OH; North Reading: Sarah Gerber, Sr., MH

Local CAL All-Stars

Georgetown: Gabriella Rizza, Jr., OH

Newburyport: Ava Hartley, Jr., OH

Pentucket: Arielle Cleveland, Sr., MH

Triton: Evelyn Pearson, Sr., OH

League Awards

Player of the Year: Sydney Yim, Newburyport

Coach of the Year: Lori Solazzo, Newburyport

Sportsmanship Award: Georgetown and Triton

