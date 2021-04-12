CAL Volleyball: Newburyport's Sydney Yim earns league's top honor

NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport’s Sydney Yim has been named Cape Ann League MVP for girls volleyball, the league announced this weekend.
Yim, a senior setter, is committed to play Division 1 college volleyball at Purdue University and played a key role in leading the Clippers to their best season in program history. Newburyport finished the regular season 8-2 and goes into this week’s CAL Tournament as the No. 2 seed riding a seven-match winning streak.
Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo was also named CAL Coach of the Year, and Clipper senior Kate Sarra, the first and so far only four-year varsity player in program history, was named All-CAL. Junior outside hitter Ava Hartley was also honored as a CAL All-Star.
In addition to Newburyport’s honorees, Triton’s Mia Berardino and Molly Kimball were also honored as All-CAL selections. Triton’s Evelyn Pearson, Pentucket’s Arielle Cleveland and Georgetown’s Gabriella Rizza were honored as CAL All-Stars, and Triton and Georgetown shared the league’s Sportsmanship Award.
The CAL Tournament is scheduled to begin Monday, with Newburyport hosting Pentucket, Ipswich hosting Triton and Hamilton-Wenham hosting North Reading in the quarterfinals. Georgetown, which would have been the eight seed, will not participate in the tournament, meaning CAL champion Lynnfield will earn a first-round bye and face the winner of Ipswich and Triton in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Girls Volleyball
All-CAL
Newburyport: Sydney Yim, Sr., setter; Kate Sarra, Sr., libero; Triton: Mia Berardino, Jr., OH; Molly Kimball, Jr., setter; Lynnfield: Ava Buonfiglio, Sr., MH; Daniella Colarusso, Sr., libero; Ella Gizmunt, Soph., OH; Hamilton-Wenham: Emma Day, Sr., setter; Mia Flynn, Jr., OH; Ipswich: Louisa Roesler, Sr., DS; Meghan Wallace, Jr., OH; North Reading: Sarah Gerber, Sr., MH
Local CAL All-Stars
Georgetown: Gabriella Rizza, Jr., OH
Newburyport: Ava Hartley, Jr., OH
Pentucket: Arielle Cleveland, Sr., MH
Triton: Evelyn Pearson, Sr., OH
League Awards
Player of the Year: Sydney Yim, Newburyport
Coach of the Year: Lori Solazzo, Newburyport
Sportsmanship Award: Georgetown and Triton
