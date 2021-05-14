Pentucket
Coach Dennis Puleo: (17th year, 147-217-3)
2019-20 season: 11-17
Returning starters (5): Chris Legacy, Sr., 160; Nic Williamson, Sr., 152; Tucker Jackson, Jr., 170; Dan Doherty, Jr., 195; Jackson Neumann, Soph., 138
Returning lettermen: Erik Dodge, Jr., 170; Adam Newman, Jr., 160
Newcomers: Tre Aulson, Sr., 126, Georgetown; Geno Tirone, Sr., 113, Georgetown; Connor Young, Sr., 170, Georgetown; Dominic Karatzas, Soph., 126; Alex Bessoud, Soph., 145; Dylan Gately, Soph., 170, Newburyport
Candidates: 14
Captains: Chris Legacy, Nic Williamson
Odds and ends: Pentucket will be joining forces with Georgetown-Ipswich this spring along with Newburyport, and through that partnership Pentucket will benefit from the addition of three Georgetown wrestlers who placed at sectionals. The most acclaimed of those is Tre Aulson, who placed second at Division 3 states at 120 pounds last winter and is committed to Rhode Island College. ... Pentucket senior Nic Williamson is also coming off a great 2019-20 season, placing second at sectionals and states at 145 pounds. ... Head coach Dennis Puleo is entering his 51st season coaching wrestling overall. He is now 562-593 including his 34 years at Masconomet.
Assistants: Steve Beaudoin, Kyle Knox
Triton
Coach Shawn McElligott: (23rd year, 392-112-3)
2019-20 record: 25-4
Returning starters (7): Dylan Karpenko, Sr., 126/132; Hunter Parrott, Sr., 195/220; Hayden Delisi, Sr., 220/285; Chris Montes, Sr., 132/138; Alexis Montes, Jr., 145/152; Tori Orender, Jr., 106/113; Lucas Bistany, Frosh., 120/126
Returning lettermen: Gaius Cremin, Sr., 138/145; Sean Quinn, Jr., 160/170; Dylan Merrill, Jr., 220/285; Tyler Nason, Jr., 182/195;Antonio Sforza, Soph., 220/285; Ashton Wonson, Soph., 220/285; Aiden Quinn, Frosh., 106/113
Newcomers: Cam Paquette, Sr., 145/152; Finnley Packer, Frosh., 106
Captains: Hunter Parrott, Chris Montes
Odds and ends: Head coach Shawn McElligott will likely surpass 400 career wins this spring. ... Dylan Karpenko had 102 career wins heading into the season and placed second at Division 3 North sectionals last season. ... Chris and Alexis Montes are brothers. ... New assistant coach Con Madigan is one of the program’s all-time greats, having won the 1983 state championship at 187 pounds before going on to coach Triton wrestling from 1987-94.
Assistants: Con Madigan
