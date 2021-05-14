Pentucket

Coach Dennis Puleo: (17th year, 147-217-3)

2019-20 season: 11-17

Returning starters (5): Chris Legacy, Sr., 160; Nic Williamson, Sr., 152; Tucker Jackson, Jr., 170; Dan Doherty, Jr., 195; Jackson Neumann, Soph., 138

Returning lettermen: Erik Dodge, Jr., 170; Adam Newman, Jr., 160

Newcomers: Tre Aulson, Sr., 126, Georgetown; Geno Tirone, Sr., 113, Georgetown; Connor Young, Sr., 170, Georgetown; Dominic Karatzas, Soph., 126; Alex Bessoud, Soph., 145; Dylan Gately, Soph., 170, Newburyport

Candidates: 14

Captains: Chris Legacy, Nic Williamson

Odds and ends: Pentucket will be joining forces with Georgetown-Ipswich this spring along with Newburyport, and through that partnership Pentucket will benefit from the addition of three Georgetown wrestlers who placed at sectionals. The most acclaimed of those is Tre Aulson, who placed second at Division 3 states at 120 pounds last winter and is committed to Rhode Island College. ... Pentucket senior Nic Williamson is also coming off a great 2019-20 season, placing second at sectionals and states at 145 pounds. ... Head coach Dennis Puleo is entering his 51st season coaching wrestling overall. He is now 562-593 including his 34 years at Masconomet.

Assistants: Steve Beaudoin, Kyle Knox

Triton

Coach Shawn McElligott: (23rd year, 392-112-3)

2019-20 record: 25-4

Returning starters (7): Dylan Karpenko, Sr., 126/132; Hunter Parrott, Sr., 195/220; Hayden Delisi, Sr., 220/285; Chris Montes, Sr., 132/138; Alexis Montes, Jr., 145/152; Tori Orender, Jr., 106/113; Lucas Bistany, Frosh., 120/126

Returning lettermen: Gaius Cremin, Sr., 138/145; Sean Quinn, Jr., 160/170; Dylan Merrill, Jr., 220/285; Tyler Nason, Jr., 182/195;Antonio Sforza, Soph., 220/285; Ashton Wonson, Soph., 220/285; Aiden Quinn, Frosh., 106/113

Newcomers: Cam Paquette, Sr., 145/152; Finnley Packer, Frosh., 106

Captains: Hunter Parrott, Chris Montes

Odds and ends: Head coach Shawn McElligott will likely surpass 400 career wins this spring. ... Dylan Karpenko had 102 career wins heading into the season and placed second at Division 3 North sectionals last season. ... Chris and Alexis Montes are brothers. ... New assistant coach Con Madigan is one of the program’s all-time greats, having won the 1983 state championship at 187 pounds before going on to coach Triton wrestling from 1987-94.

Assistants: Con Madigan

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you