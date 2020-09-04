Cam Newton and Tom Brady are more alike than people realize

Who will succeed Tom Brady as the Patriots' starting quarterback? That has been among the most urgent questions facing New England for the better part of a decade, and now we finally have our answer.
Cam Newton was officially named starter on Thursday, beating out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the job while also being voted one of eight captains by his new teammates.
That Newton won the job wasn't a surprise. He was widely considered the favorite upon his arrival and quickly solidified his standing once camp began. But big picture, it is pretty remarkable that Newton of all people wound up being the guy to succeed Brady. After all, it's hard to imagine a greater contrast between two quarterbacks than Brady and Newton, right?
Don't be so sure.
In terms of play style, Brady and Newton are obviously quite different. Brady is all about consistency and precision, but he's never been anything resembling a mobile threat. Newton, on the other hand, has never had Brady's accuracy but is a physical marvel who can challenge defenses on the ground and through the air.
But in just about every other way that matters, Brady and Newton are much more alike than you'd probably realize.
Don't believe me? Let's challenge some assumptions.
Throughout his career, Newton has been criticized for putting too much emphasis on style and not enough on substance. "He spends too much time dabbing, wearing crazy hats to press conferences and doing his "Superman" thing and not enough time focusing on football," critics say.
Well, you know who else all of that could just as easily apply to? Tom Brady.
Though much more mild mannered off the field, it's hard to imagine a less chill player in football than Tom Brady on gameday. Brady has always celebrated like a maniac after every touchdown, demonstratively reacted to pretty much every call, and has never been above stunting on another team after a particularly satisfying first down.
Brady is also just as fashionable as Newton at the podium, and lest you forget, he's married to a supermodel and regularly attends fancy galas throughout the offseason. Plus, Brady's TB12 business surely consumes more time and energy than any venture Newton is involved in, yet nobody has ever accused Brady of not spending enough time focusing on football.
Ok, but how will a big personality like Newton fit in with the Patriots' all-business culture? Won't he be a distraction?
He seems to be fitting in well so far. Newton is widely respected around the NFL for his work ethic and has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches since his arrival. He's also the rare player who can command immediate respect upon walking into the locker room, a trait he shares with Brady.
As for the notion that Newton could be a distraction, guess what? There haven't been many bigger distractions in football these past few years than Brady.
Think of all the Brady-centric storylines that have taken over sports talk radio these past few years. Is Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship deteriorating? Is Brady unhappy about his contract? Two-plus years of Deflategate? I can assure you Brian Hoyer didn't appreciate the media frenzy that followed him after Brady cut his hand during the 2017 playoffs.
Those were huge distractions, but in the end none of it mattered. The team put it to the side and found a way to keep winning anyway.
Ok, I get all that, but Newton isn't a winner like Brady.
Guess what? Nobody is a winner like Brady. Brady won six Super Bowls, nine AFC Championships and 16 AFC East titles. What he did in New England was special and likely won't ever be duplicated. That doesn't mean Newton isn't still a winner.
Ever since college, Newton's teams have always been successful. He led Blinn College to a junior college national championship in 2009, followed that up by leading Auburn to a perfect season and a BCS National Championship in 2010, and throughout his time in Carolina consistently kept the Panthers in a competitive position, turning in an MVP performance in 2015 to lead his team to Super Bowl 50. He obviously didn't cover himself in glory in the loss to Denver, but being a bad loser isn't the same thing as not being a winner.
In the end, the most important thing Brady and Newton have in common is that they're both alpha dogs. Despite their obvious differences as players, they're both hard workers, they're both intensely passionate about football and they both believe they're the best player on the field whenever they step out onto the gridiron.
Isn't that exactly the kind of guy you'd want to succeed one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time?
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
