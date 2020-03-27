Newburyport’s Nick and Jack Carleo are two of thousands of student-athletes across the country dealing with one of the most unprecedented events in the history of college sports.
The two brothers, both former Newburyport High distance stars who now run for the Providence College cross country and track and field teams, saw their season cut short earlier this month; not from a tragic injury or crushing defeat, but from the nationwide cancelation of athletics due to the coronavirus threat.
The cancelation hits especially hard for Nick, a redshirt senior and former high school All-American whose college career is likely over.
“It’s pretty unfortunate that I have to miss my last season,” Nick said, “but, I don’t know, there’s not really much I can do about it.”
While the NCAA Division 1 Coordination Committee has already decided to offer another year of eligibility to spring athletes, and a council is set to meet on Monday to discuss eligibility for winter athletes who had their seasons cut short, the situation gets complicated for runners like the Carleo brothers, who compete in all three seasons (cross country in the fall, indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring).
Providence Coach Ray Treacy said each running season is treated as a separate set of eligibility, meaning the extended spring eligibility would only apply to outdoor track.
Jack Carleo, a junior, took a medical redshirt for this past fall’s cross country season, giving him two extra seasons of eligibility on top of his upcoming senior year.
But Nick — who is already in his fifth year at Providence — said it is unlikely he’ll come back for what essentially amounts to one-third of a typical running season.
“It’s not really something I’ve thought about,” Nick said. “As of right now, I’m not planning on doing that.”
If this is to be Nick Carleo’s final season, then his final race will have come at the Big East Championships in Geneva, Ohio, where he took seventh place in the men’s mile race with a time of 4:23.24 seconds.
Jack Carleo rounded out the season with a fourth-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay at the Big East meet (7:33.71) and a ninth-place spot in the 800 at the IC4A/ECAC Championships in Boston (1:52.41), four days before the cancelations.
“From a team perspective, we definitely did a very good job,” Jack said. “We definitely ended on a good note, but we obviously wanted to do some more, because a lot of kids are just starting to get in good shape.”
Nick Carleo’s mile run marked his first top-10 finish in a solo race at the indoor conference championship, as many of the brothers’ biggest indoor accolades were shared in relay events throughout their careers.
The two combined to help give the Friars back-to-back top-three finishes in both the Distance Medley and 4x800 relays at the Big East Championships in 2018 and 2019, back-to-back titles in the Distance Medley at the IC4A/ECAC meets of the same years, and both earned All-Big East honors in 2018.
“They’ve just been fantastic student-athletes to have on the team,” Treacy said. “They’ve been great leaders, Nick has been a greater leader this year as a senior and I assume Jack will do the same next year. They’ve been great teammates, and fantastic individuals to have on the team from all sides.”
Nick Carleo, however, reached his biggest stage in the outdoor season, where he qualified for back-to-back trips to the NCAA Championships in the 1,500 in 2017 and 2018 before taking a redshirt for last year’s spring campaign, ironically so he could come back for this spring’s season.
After recovering from an injury sustained late in the cross country season, Nick said he was building momentum toward the spring before the cancelation brought everything to a screeching halt.
“It’s just unfortunate, because we were taking things very slowly with him,” Treacy said. “During the indoor season, we weren’t forcing the issue because we were preparing him for the outdoors, and then this happened. So it’s just unfortunate, because he ran well at the Big East meet for us and was kind of just getting going at that stage.”
Jack Carleo — who, independent of his brother, has captured back-to-back top-six finishes in both the 800 and 4x800 at the outdoor Big East Championships — still has one and two-thirds seasons left to prepare for, and while the current era of social distancing has made staying in shape more difficult, it’s not impossible, especially for a runner.
“We mainly just run on the roads,” Jack said. “From my experiences, there hasn’t been a lot of people, especially if you just run to Newbury or something like that, it’s not crowded … and you don’t want to be touching anything, obviously.”
Another beneficial aspect of running is the large, widespread community that exists independent of any academic or professional leagues.
This should be of great benefit to Nick who, as he prepares for life after college, says he plans to continue running, wherever his life may take him.
“I was going to join a training group, I don’t know where yet, maybe in the Northeast, maybe somewhere else,” Nick said. “Nothing’s in place yet, but I’m absolutely going to keep racing.”
Carleo Brothers’ Personal Bests
Nick Carleo
800 1:54.76
1,000 meters 2:27.39
1,500 meters 3:45.20
Mile 4:02.33
5K 15:05
Jack Carleo
800 meters 1:50.98
1,000 meters 2:28.42
1,500 meters 3:52.67
Mile 4:13
5K 15:34.1
Watch out for TJ
Nick and Jack aren’t the only Carleo family members gracing the track, youngest brother T.J. is currently a sophomore at Newburyport High and has begun to emerge as a key distance runner for the Clippers. T.J. won the CAL title in the 1,000 this winter (2:42.22) and will likely be among the top contenders in the 800 this spring if the season is able to go forward.
