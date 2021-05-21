Captains Corner: Amesbury boys lacrosse

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoThe captains of the Amesbury boys lacrosse team are, from left, Ryan Joyce, Braeden Zellen and Garrett Kahn.

 Michael Springer

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

