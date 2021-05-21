The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Captains Corner: Amesbury boys lacrosse
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Amesbury - Leo Armand Perreault, age 86, lifetime resident of Amesbury, passed away the evening of Friday, May 14, 2021. One of sixteen children of the late Louis and Marie Louise (Sevigny) Perreault, he attended Sacred Heart School of Amesbury. He proudly served with the United States Marin…
Most Popular
Articles
- Salisbury salon owner rides out pandemic in style
- Seabrook man struck by truck dies shortly after accident
- 'Matty in the Morning' radio show host quits on air
- Amesbury looking for a brand new tag
- FBI agents arrest man in raid on Amesbury home
- Groveland twins graduating from Pentucket, NECC
- Petition aims to drive discussion about historic West Newbury building
- Former chamber President Frank Cousins taking job at Gloucester City Hall
- Electrician faces fraud, larceny charges in Rowley
- Black Lives Matter banner vandalized at Newburyport church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.