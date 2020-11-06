Captains Corner: Amesbury field hockey

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Amesbury field hockey team are Kylie Considine, Renee Vachon, Sydney Calderwood and Brianna Morel.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

