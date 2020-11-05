Captains Corner: Amesbury girls cross country

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Amesbury girls cross country team are Madison Sanchez, Abbey Allain and Ryanne Leary.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you