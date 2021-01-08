Captains Corner: HPNA girls hockey

CARL RUSSO/staff photoThe captains of the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey team are Pentucket's Liv Cole, North Andover's Sophie Znamierowski, North Andover's Morgan Whitlock and North Andover's Katerina Yelsits.

 Carl Russo

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

