Captains Corner: Newburyport boys cross country

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Newburyport boys cross country team are Dreese Fadil and Brendan Kealey.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you