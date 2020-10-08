Captains Corner: Newburyport field hockey

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Newburyport field hockey team are Shannon Brennan, Maddie Medeiros, Ashley Ventura and Callie Beauparlant.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

