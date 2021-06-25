The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Captains Corner: Newburyport girls tennis
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Things looking up for Amesbury pizzeria
- Newburyport doctor fined for allegedly violating federal drug law
- Port Sheet Metal closing up shop after 4 decades
- Salisbury Beach Center is back, ready for cleanup
- $32K raised for West Newbury crash victim
- Fireworks sting in Salisbury leads to 8 summonses
- Newburyport celebrates Juneteenth Day
- Port man reports theft of 'thin blue line' flag
- Amesbury overlay district could grow to 230 housing units
- Amesbury man pleads guilty to 1 charge, gets probation in child assault case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.