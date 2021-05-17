Captains Corner: Pentucket boys outdoor track

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Pentucket boys outdoor track team are Colin Costa, Dexter Stark, Jon Marks and Matt Zylinski.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

