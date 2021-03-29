The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Captains Corner: Pentucket girls 'Fall 2' track
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Raymond - David C. Gleason, 86, of Raymond, a former longtime resident of Amesbury, Mass., died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born February 2, 1935 in Amesbury, MA, son of the late James H. and Doris I. (Dore) Gleason. He was predeceased by his …
Amesbury - Ronald J. Cook, age 64, longtime Amesbury resident, passed peacefully at his home, comforted by the loving care of his daughter, Amanda Hayes. Born in Salem, Mass., April 15, 1956, he was one of seven children of Rosalie (Moody) Ramsdell and the late Jean B. Cook, and was a gradua…
Most Popular
Articles
- Greater Newburyport restaurateurs putting hope on menu
- Vocal challenger joins Salisbury board race
- Amesbury man aims for a clean sweep this weekend
- Amesbury man arrested on gun charges
- It's on! Yankee Homecoming reimagined amid COVID-19 concerns
- Salisbury to offer beach parking for $50 a week
- Rat problem gnawing at Amesbury neighborhood
- Rape suspect arrested in Newburyport after weekend disturbance
- Hospital's Stepping Forward expansion project begins
- Port native preps for Run Across America fundraiser
Images
Videos
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.