Captains Corner: Pentucket girls 'Fall 2' track

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Pentucket girls Fall 2 track team are Syeira Campbell, Kinneal Dickens, Casey Pedersen, Helen Olson, Abby Hurlburt and Liv Reagan.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you