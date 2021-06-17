Captains Corner: Pentucket girls lacrosse

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Pentucket girls lacrosse team are Greta Maurer, Abby Hurlburt and Mackenzie Currie.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you