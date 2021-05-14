Captains Corner: Pentucket girls track

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Pentucket girls outdoor track team are Casey Pedersen, Helen Olson, Syeira Campbell and Kinneal Dickens.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you