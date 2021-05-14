The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Captains Corner: Pentucket girls track
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
- What you need to know about coronavirus
- State allows walk-in vaccinations at clinics
- Coronavirus updates: Regulators authorize Pfizer vaccine for teenagers
- Coronavirus updates: More than half of adults fully vaccinated
- Coronavirus updates: 'High-risk communities fall to 13, including Lawrence, Haverhill
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Fryeburg - Robin Marie Freeman, 64, of Brownfield, Maine, passed away April 30, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. Robin was born in Newburyport, Mass., on March 14, 1957. She was the youngest daughter born to Robert J. Blaisdell and Amy Geraldine Blaisdell. Robin met the love …
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI agents arrest man in raid on Amesbury home
- Co-workers mourn death of Grog bartender Lesley Fitzgerald
- Amesbury golf entrepreneur to be featured on ABC's Shark Tank this Friday
- Salisbury hairstylist avoids jail time
- Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm on alert after thefts, other incidents
- Man seriously injured after being struck by dump truck in Salisbury
- Salisbury woman accused of breaking into house as family watched TV
- Three more pull papers for Newburyport City Council
- Takesian, Abdulla reelected as Salisbury selectmen
- NH man admits he struck girlfriend who later died
Images
Videos
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.