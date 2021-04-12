The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Captains Corner: Pentucket girls volleyball
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Salisbury - Raymond G. Lauzon, age 79, of Salisbury, died in the comforting surroundings of his home with his wife by his side. He was the loving husband of Donna L. (Carlin) Lauzon. Born in Derry, N.H., November 29, 1941, he was the only son of four children of the late Harold and Irene (Ga…
Wrentham - Edward "Buster" Fitzgerald passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes in the early morning hours of April 2 at his home in Wrentham, Mass. Born in Boston to Josephine (Farrell) and Edward Fitzgerald of Ireland, Buster moved to Wrentham at three years of age and lived a …
Most Popular
Articles
- Amesbury women open café in Haverhill
- Newburyport boy, 8, to receive bone marrow transplant
- Newbury Golf Center receives approvals
- Newburyport schools benefactor sells local company
- Former city councilor hired as Newburyport building commissioner
- Businesses request restrooms on Plum Island
- School name, police flag to be discussed in June
- Amesbury officer hit in face during arrest
- Amesbury Burger King fixes problems, reopens
- Suspect in attack on officer tells court he has COVID-19
Images
Videos
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.