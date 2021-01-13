Captains Corner: Triton boys hockey

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Triton hockey team are Ryan Lindholm (A), James Tatro (A), Brady Lindholm (C), Cael Kohan (A) and Jack Forrest (A).

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you