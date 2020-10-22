Captains Corner: Triton boys soccer

Courtesy PhotoThe captains of the Triton boys soccer team are Joe Delmonico, Trevor Quigley, Brendan Dennis and Reilly Gagnon.

The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

