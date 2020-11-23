Captains Corner: Triton field hockey

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.