The Daily News wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. Email a picture of your team captains to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Captains Corner: Triton girls swimming
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Amesbury - On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Jammi M. Kennedy, loving mother, daughter, soulmate, and best friend, passed away at the age of 37. Jammi was born in Clinton, Maryland, on January 31, 1983, with a heart of gold. She got her GED diploma from the state of Maryland and attended Virgin…
Most Popular
Articles
- Death of popular Andover teacher shocks community
- Nor'easter had major impact on some beach homes
- Newburyport coffee shop owners take business on the road
- Coast Guard buoy washes ashore, could take weeks to remove
- Parks Commission plans to restore Bartlet Mall Frog Pond
- Betty Vitale closes Tammi's Closet in Amesbury
- Cape Ann League to hold tournaments for basketball, hockey
- Groveland joins regional vaccination effort
- Amesbury man to be evaluated after reckless driving charge
- State trooper from Groveland ordered held without bail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.