Celtics face questions after again falling in Eastern Conference Finals

The Boston Celtics have been eliminated from the postseason in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Unfortunately for Green Teamers, that’s been a common phrase over the past four years with this current Celtics core: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward and now, Kemba Walker.
In 2017 and 2018 Boston fell to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. And in the 2020 Orlando Bubble the Celtics fell to the underdog Miami Heat, with Sunday night’s 125-113 Game 6 defeat.
The question now is, do Danny Ainge and the rest of the Celtics’ front office blow it up? Has head coach Brad Stevens’ time at the helm come to an end?
Let’s take a look at the disappointing series that was.
The C’s let one slip away in overtime in Game 1, then blew a 13-point halftime lead to lose Game 2. In Game 3, Tatum, Brown, Walker and Smart all went for 20-plus points to help Boston grab its first win of the series.
Had they found their way? Not so much.
After a down-to-the-wire Game 4 loss, Boston stayed alive with a Game 5 win. But they could not build off that, and were eliminated last night.
If there’s one thing I take from this discouraging conclusion, it’s that the Celtics didn’t play to their full potential. That’s not a knock to the Heat. Bam Adebayo is a force in more ways than one, Jimmy Butler is a leader and clutch shot maker, Goran Dragic is one of the most overlooked and crafty guards in the league, and both Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are world class shooters. Add in some experienced vets in Andre Iguodola and Jae Crowder coach Erik Spoelstra, and they have the makings of a true contender.
But Miami is still not as talented as Boston.
At times during the six-game clash, the Celtics strung together stretches of championship caliber basketball. But more often than not, they made the Heat look better. From slow starts and silly fouls to head scratching turnovers and embarrassing defense, Boston truly beat itself.
For all the praise Tatum is given — and he was certainly phenomenal at times — he’s just not quite there yet. The stats will tell you he is, but anyone who watched Boston’s most recent playoff run will tell you the stats don’t tell the whole story. On more than one occasion, including Sunday night, Tatum came out of the gate sluggish en route to a slew of missed shots.
Walker had his moments. But again, he simply wasn’t consistent enough.
And did you see Hayward botch a wide open layup in the second half of Game 6? Yeah, me too. Gruesome injury aside, Hayward just hasn’t lived up to his significant contract.
Honestly, Brown is the only player I have no gripes with at this juncture. The 23-year-old quietly went for 17, 21, 26, 21, 28 and 26 points, respectively, against Miami while contributing heavily on the glass and the defensive end.
It’s tough to break up this gifted Celtics’ group, but after three Conference Finals losses in four years something’s gotta give.
If they ride with the current roster in 2020-21, Boston will likely wind up as a terrific regular season team and earn one of the top three spots in the East. But more likely than not, they’ll suffer the same fate come playoff time.
Something isn’t working. All their stars want to be the hero, the guy to take the final shot or take over in crunch time, yet nobody has earned that right.
Boston would be better off surrounding its young core of Tatum, Brown and Smart with more shooters and mobile big man of the Adebayo variety. But that’s easier said than done.
There are going to be changes heading into next season. How significant those changes are remains to be seen.
