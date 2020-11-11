Celtics lose their giant leprechaun

What we came to learn the last few decades following the Boston Celtics is that leprechauns aren’t always small, as advertised.
Going on his seventh decade, Tommy Heinsohn was a 6-foot-7, 300-pound-plus, leprechaun.
Heinsohn passed away at 86 on Tuesday after a bout with cancer, which kept him from studio work this past summer when the NBA bubble was created.
For those 40 and under, they know Heinsohn for his bigger-than-life personality, his “Tommy Points” and, of course, his one-sided passion for the Celtics.
But Heinsohn, who carried his “Jersey” accent with him until his last breath, was so much more than an emotional loud mouth.
As a player over his nine-year career, his teams won eight championships.
While stats didn’t define him, his stats were actually better in the playoffs with more points, rebounds and assists per game.
But again, he was about winning. A “territorial” pick by Red Auerbach, because Heinsohn went to Holy Cross, he had no issue playing second, third and fourth fiddle to names like Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Frank Ramsey and Satch Sanders, all players who were Celtics before he was.
When the Celtics won the championship in 1963, ousting the L.A. Lakers, 4-2, in Cousy’s final year, Heinsohn led the Celtics in scoring at 24.7 per game.
Great for the headlines, but he was an icon for athletes of all sports as the president of the NBA Players Association when he led a possible strike of players at the 1964 NBA All-Star game in Boston if owners didn’t begin a path of free agency for players.
Of course, Heinsohn won.
After retiring at age 30 as a player, with six All-Star game appearances to his name, he became a radio broadcaster for Celtics games until Auerbach offered him the head coaching job for the Celtics, replacing Russell.
How good of a job did he do?
Over nine seasons, his coaching record rivaled Auerbach’s with 427 wins versus 263 losses. He was on the bench overseeing the development of future Hall of Famers JoJo White and Dave Cowens, as well as his former teammate John Havlicek.
The Celtics won two titles under Heinsohn, which earned him a second induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Again, there’s more.
After being let go in 1978 during the turbulent times of renegade owner John Y. Brown, Heinsohn became the sport’s top game analyst on CBS.
Of course, the rest of the country, particularly the Philadelphia and Los Angeles regions weren’t thrilled with Heinsohn’s expertise during the incredible 1980s here in Boston.
Heinsohn, though, was not just about basketball and the Celtics.
Heinsohn was a noted artist/painter. He spent thoustands of hours, he estimated, painting after his playing, which he learned from his mother back in Union City, N.J.
Heinsohn and his second wife Helen were regulars at Celtics games and celebrity events until she died in 2008, leaving him a widower the last dozen years.
But his marriage to the Celtics filled much of his time.
The Celtics, to their credit, had Heinsohn front and center at all major events.
Local NBA scout Jeff Nelson shared a few stories over the years, one in which he was at a Celtics-Jazz game, then working for the Jazz.
He left his son Tyler, then 9-years-old, in the media lunch room for about 15 minutes to chat with some Jazz coaches.
When he got back to get his son, Tyler was sitting with Heinsohn, Bob Cousy and Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan eating.
“Tommy apparently said ‘Sit with us kid,’” said Jeff. “And there’s Tyler with three Hall of Famers, really only knowing Tommy from his TV announcing.”
While the game has changed, even the players, Heinsohn was always there. Always.
He really was a giant here in Boston. And it goes to show you, contrary to legend, leprechaun’s can come in different sizes.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
